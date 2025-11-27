Gujarat Giants (GG) made two of the most impactful signings at the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 auction, securing New Zealand star Sophie Devine for Rs 2 crore and India pacer Danni Wyatt-Hodge for Rs 50 lakh. They also added Georgia Wareham (Rs 1 crore), Renuka Singh Thakur (Rs 60 lakh) and India quick Titas Sadhu (Rs 30 lakh) to bolster their bowling department. GG entered the first-ever WPL mega-auction with a purse of Rs 9 crore, having retained the Australian duo of Ashleigh Gardner (Rs 3.5 cr) and Beth Mooney (Rs 2.5 cr).

They exercised their RTM to bring back Kashvee Gautam for Rs 65 lakh and added Australian all-rounder Kim Garth (Rs 50 lakh), alongside Anushka Sharma, Tanuja Kanwar and Yastika Bhatia.

GG also acquired the services of uncapped batter Kanika Ahuja, who played for RCB in the 2023 and 2025 editions of the WPL, scoring 179 runs across 15 matches with a best score of 46.

Players Retained: Beth Mooney and Ashleigh Gardner

Players Bought: Sophie Devine (Rs 2 Cr), Renuka Singh (Rs 60 Lakh), Bharti Fulmali (RTM Rs 70 Lakh), Titas Sadhu (Rs 30 Lakh), Kashvee Gautam (RTM Rs 65 Lakh), Kanika Ahuja (30 Rs Lakh), Tanuja Kanwar (45 Rs Lakh), Georgia Wareham (1 Rs Cr), Anushka Sharma (45 Rs Lakh), Happy Kumari (10 Rs Lakh), Kim Garth (50 Rs Lakh), Yastika Bhatia (50 Rs Lakh), Shivani Singh (10 Rs Lakh), Danni Wyatt-Hodge (50 Rs Lakh), Rajeshwari Gayakwad (40 Rs Lakh), Ayushi Soni (30 Rs Lakh)

Possible Playing XI: Beth Mooney, Sophie Devine, Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham, Bharti Fulmali, Kashvee Gautam, Anushka Sharma, Tanuja Kanwar, Renuka Singh, Happy Kumari and Shivani Singh

(With Agency Inputs)