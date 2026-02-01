Story ProgressBack to home
Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz, WPL 2026: LIVE Scorecard Updates
Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz LIVE Score Updates, Women's Premier League 2026: DC take on UPW in a must-win match in the context of the WPL 2026 playoffs.
DC vs UPW, WPL 2026: LIVE Cricket Scorecard Updates© BCCI
Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz LIVE Updates, WPL 2026: Delhi Capitals (DC) take on UP Warriorz (UPW) in the final league phase match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 in Vadodara, with a spot in the playoffs on the line. It is a must-win match for both teams. Jemimah Rodrigues-led DC need just the win to secure a place in the Eliminator, as victory would see them leapfrog Mumbai Indians and clinch third spot in the WPL 2026 points table. On the other hand, Meg Lanning-led UP Warriorz need a gigantic victory, by close to 150 runs, to qualify. (Live Scorecard)
Match 20, Women's Premier League, 2026, Feb 01, 2026
Play In Progress
DC
UPW
69/5 (11.3)
BCA Stadium, Vadodara
Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 6.00
Batsman
Simran Shaikh
16* (10)
Shipra Giri
9 (7)
Bowler
Minnu Mani
8/0 (1.3)
Sree Charani
17/1 (2)
Four!
Short, just outside off, Simran Shaikh makes room adn slaps it to cover for just a single.
Kapp keeps it nice and full, Shipra knocks it along the ground to mid on.
Fuller and attacking the stumps, Giri eases the drive with a straight bat to mid on.
What a review from Delhi Capitals. Things are going horribly wrong for the UP Warriorz. Shipra Giri walks in to bat now.
OUT! LBW! Delhi Capitals get the review right. This is on a length, on middle and leg. Dottin takes a step across and looks to flick it away. Her head falls over to the off side, and she is beaten on the inside edge. She wears it on the knee roll on the front pad. A confident shout for LBW but turned down. Marizanne Kapp is convinced, and Jemimah Rodrigues sends it upstairs. Flat line on UltraEdge. Well, well, it is three reds on Ball Tracking with the ball hitting the leg stump. Elation for Kapp and DC. Third wicket for Marizanne. UPW are now 52/5.
Not far away from going to hand! Hurls it on a good length, on off, Dottin hits this one on the rise and chips it on the bounce to cover.
Angled in, on a back of a length, on middle. Simran turns it in front of square on the leg side for a run.
FOUR! Fine shot! Fractionally short, outside off, Simran stays on the back foot and uses the pace of the ball. She cuts it late and threads the gap between short third and backward point. A hand of apology straight away from Kapp as she knows that she erred. The 50 comes up for UPW.
FOUR! Easy pickings! Too straight, on the pads, on the shorter side. Dottin tickles it fine of the short fine leg fielder for a boundary.
Looped up, on middle, Simran steps out, takes it on the full and whips it to wide long on for a single.
Flatter and shorter, on leg. Simran shovels it to short fine leg.
A bit of air given, full and outside off, Shaikh strokes between cover and deep point. She opens her account with a couple of runs.
Full and on off, Simran taps it to cover.
Strategic Break! The UP Warriorz are in a spot of bother as Harleen Deol heads back to the pavilion. It’s the same old story for UP, wickets falling in clusters and a complete lack of partnerships when it matters most. For the Delhi Capitals, the scent of the playoffs is in the air. They know they will have one foot in the next round if they can keep the pressure on. A win secures Delhi’s spot, but a slip-up here hands a golden ticket straight to the Mumbai Indians. Let's see how it pans out...
OUT! LBW! This looks straight. Harleen Deol has a word with her partner and takes the review. Speared in by Charani from around the wicket, full and on middle. Deol drops down on a knee for the sweep, but the ball skids through to go under her blade. It hits her on the crouched back thigh right in front of the stumps. Harleen has started to walk as the replays load on the big screen. No bat involved on UltraEdge. Three reds on Ball Tracking, with the ball crashing into the middle stump. Harleen takes a review with her. UPW slide further into trouble. They are now 4 down for 40.
A tidy over from Mani! Just a single. Pushed through, on off, Deandra dabs it down on the off side.
On off, on the shorter side, Dottin pushes it to cover.
Short and turning into the pads, Deandra clips it off the hips to short fine leg. The batters think about the single but eventually decide against it.
Short and spinning back in, on leg, Dottin works it to short fine leg.