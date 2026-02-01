Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz LIVE Updates, WPL 2026: Delhi Capitals (DC) take on UP Warriorz (UPW) in the final league phase match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 in Vadodara, with a spot in the playoffs on the line. It is a must-win match for both teams. Jemimah Rodrigues-led DC need just the win to secure a place in the Eliminator, as victory would see them leapfrog Mumbai Indians and clinch third spot in the WPL 2026 points table. On the other hand, Meg Lanning-led UP Warriorz need a gigantic victory, by close to 150 runs, to qualify. (Live Scorecard)