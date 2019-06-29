 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19
Play in Progress   
Match 37, Lord's, London, Jun 29, 2019
New Zealand NZ Yet To Bat
Australia AUS PP1 3/0 (2.3/50)
CRR: 1.2
Australia won the toss and elected to bat

New Zealand vs Australia Live Score, World Cup 2019: Australia Win Toss, Elect To Bat

Updated:29 June 2019 18:08 IST
বাংলায় পড়ুন

New Zealand vs Australia Live Score, 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup: Australia captain Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to bat against New Zealand.

New Zealand vs Australia Live Score, World Cup 2019: Australia Win Toss, Elect To Bat
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Aaron Finch, David Warner have been in top form in World Cup. © AFP

Australia captain Aaron Finch decided to bat first after winning the toss in a World Cup match against New Zealand at Lord's on Saturday. A sun-drenched day and baking hot temperatures made batting first in the day/night fixture an understandable decision. "It's a used wicket so hopefully later on it will slow up and take more spin," said in-form opener Finch. "I think it's a totally different wicket to the other day. There will be something in it first thing for both sides with the new ball." Reigning champions Australia, who beat New Zealand in the 2015 final in Melbourne, have already qualified for the semi-finals. They were unchanged from the side that beat tournament hosts England by 64 runs at Lord's on Tuesday, with Australia deciding against resting fast bowlers Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Jason Behrendorff. New Zealand, who will assure themselves of a place in the last four if they win, made two changes to the team that suffered a six-wicket defeat by Pakistan at Edgbaston on Wednesday. Henry Nicholls replaced struggling opening batsman Colin Munro and spinner Ish Sodhi came in for fast bowler Matt Henry on a pitch expected to take turn. (LIVE SCORECARD)

World Cup 2019 Match Today, Live Score Updates Between New Zealand vs Australia, Straight From Lord's, London

  • 18:08 (IST)Jun 29, 2019

    Two maidens in a row

    Two maidens in a row. Trent Boult begun with a maiden opening over, which was followed by another one by Colin de Grandhomme.
  • 18:01 (IST)Jun 29, 2019

    Early swing!

    Some away swing for Boult on the first couple of balls. Warner plays it watchfully.
  • 17:59 (IST)Jun 29, 2019

    Minutes away from the start!

    Australia openers Aaron Finch and David Warner make their way to the middle. Trent Boult to start the proceedings for New Zealand.
  • 17:41 (IST)Jun 29, 2019

    New Zealand XI!

    Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult
  • 17:40 (IST)Jun 29, 2019

    Australia XI!

    Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Jason Behrendorff
  • 17:40 (IST)Jun 29, 2019

    Team news!

    Australia named an unchanged side from the won that defeated England. Two changes for New Zealand. Ish Sodhi comes in for Matt Henry, also Henry Nicholls comes in at the top of the order for Colin Munro.
  • 17:33 (IST)Jun 29, 2019

    Toss time!

    Australia captain Aaron Finch wins the toss, elects to bat against New Zealand.
  • 17:18 (IST)Jun 29, 2019

    15 minutes for toss!

    Not too long left for the all-important toss. Bright and sunny in London right now!
  • 17:03 (IST)Jun 29, 2019

    Pakistan vs Afganistan Score!

    Meanwhile, if you all are interested in the live match updates of the day's first game between Pakistan vs Afghanistan, click here.
  • 17:01 (IST)Jun 29, 2019

    Trans-Tasman rivalry!

    The Trans-Tasman rivals are back at it again after clashing in the World Cup 2015 final in Melbourne four years ago. The circumstances, though, are a little different. The Aussies are through to the last four while the Black Caps are a win away.
  • 16:58 (IST)Jun 29, 2019

    Hello and Welcome!

    Good evening to all of you and welcome to the day's second match between New Zealand and Australia.
    Comments
    Topics mentioned in this article Live Blogs Live Score Live Cricket Score New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team Australia Australia Cricket Team World Cup 2019 New Zealand vs Australia, Match 37 Cricket
    Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
    Related Articles
    Australia vs New Zealand Live Score, Over 1 to 5 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
    Australia vs New Zealand Live Score, Over 1 to 5 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
    Cricket World Cup 2019, New Zealand vs Australia: New Zealand Probable Playing XI, Australia Probable Playing XI
    Cricket World Cup 2019, New Zealand vs Australia: New Zealand Probable Playing XI, Australia Probable Playing XI
    World Cup 2019, New Zealand vs Australia: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
    World Cup 2019, New Zealand vs Australia: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
    World Cup 2019, New Zealand vs Australia Preview: New Zealand Face Australia Eyeing Semi-Final Berth
    World Cup 2019, New Zealand vs Australia Preview: New Zealand Face Australia Eyeing Semi-Final Berth
    Advertisement

    Advertisement

    Rankings

    • TEST
    • ODI
    • T20
    Rank Team Rating
    1 IndiaIndia 113
    2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
    3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
    4 EnglandEngland 105
    5 AustraliaAustralia 98
    Last updated on: 04 June 2019

    Poll of the day

    Now Trending

    Advertisement

    © Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.