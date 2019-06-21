 
Match 27, Headingley, Leeds, Jun 21, 2019
England ENG Yet To Bat
Sri Lanka SL PP1 4/2 (2.5/50)
CRR: 1.41
Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat

England vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2019: Sri Lanka Lose Openers Cheaply Against England

Updated:21 June 2019 15:12 IST
বাংলায় পড়ুন

England vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup: Sri Lanka have just four points in their five outings so far. While, England are having a tremendous World Cup 2019.

England vs Sri Lanka (ENG vs SL) Live Score: England have been unbeaten at Headingley, Leeds since 2014. © AFP

England will lock horns with Sri Lanka in their next World Cup 2019 league encounter at Headingley on Friday. England are currently placed at the second position on points table, below New Zealand who remained unbeaten after a close win against South Africa at Edgbaston on Wednesday. While England broke numerous records in their last match against Afghanistan, Sri Lanka are struggling to find their feet in the ongoing tournament. The Dimuth Karunaratne-led Sri Lanka have just managed to get one win out of their three games, while two of their matches have been washed out. Sri Lanka will have to come up with an extraordinary performance, if they want to keep their hopes alive in the ongoing World Cup. For England, the only worry from their last comprehensive victory was their bowling. England's bowlers failed to get 10 wickets against an average Afghanistan batting line-up. However, their batsmen have been in sublime touch. Four England batsmen, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan, Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy are among the top 10 run-scorers in the World Cup 2019 so far. (LIVE SCORECARD)

  • 15:12 (IST)Jun 21, 2019

    OUT!

    So, openers are back into the dressing room. Kusal Perera (2) caught at third man. This attacking shot was not the need of the hour and Perera should have played sensible after the early loss, a ball before. 
  • 15:09 (IST)Jun 21, 2019

    OUT!

    First wicket for England as Karunaratne (1) departs! Edged and Buttler makes no mistake. Jofra Archer provides the first breakthrough. 
  • 15:06 (IST)Jun 21, 2019

    Jofra Archer arrives!

    Jofra Archer, right-arm fast medium, comes into the attack.
  • 14:59 (IST)Jun 21, 2019

    Players are out!

    Sri Lanka openers Dimuth Karunarartne and Kusal Perera are out in the middle. Chirs Woakes, right-arm medium fast, to open attack for England with two slips. 
  • 14:51 (IST)Jun 21, 2019

    Batting belter!

    It's a good wicket, a batting belter! Flat wicket, no grass. The pitch is bit dry, overall its a proper batting surface and one can expect a high scoring game. 

  • 14:49 (IST)Jun 21, 2019

    Weather update!

    The weather is 100 percent clear and sun is out, no scene of showers till now.
  • 14:46 (IST)Jun 21, 2019

    100th ODI for Moeen Ali!

    Congrats Moeen Ali! 
  • 14:40 (IST)Jun 21, 2019

    Changes in playing XI

    Sri Lanka have made two changes in their side as Jeevan and Avishka have replaced Lahiru and Milinda respectively. England are playing the same team.
  • 14:38 (IST)Jun 21, 2019

    Playing XI

    England (Playing XI): James Vince, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Jos Buttler(w), Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood

    Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Kusal Perera(w), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Thisara Perera, Jeevan Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga, Nuwan Pradeep
  • 14:33 (IST)Jun 21, 2019

    Sri Lanka win toss, opt to bat!

    Sri Lanka have won the toss and decided to bat against England in World Cup 2019.
  • 14:32 (IST)Jun 21, 2019

    Michael Vaughan predicts!

    So, former England skipper Michael Vaughan has predicted England's score if they bat first and it's 400!
  • 14:28 (IST)Jun 21, 2019

    Unbeaten England!

    England are unbeaten at this venue since 2014.
  • 14:27 (IST)Jun 21, 2019

    Big game!

    It's a big game for both sides. Sri Lanka will fight for their survival in World Cup 2019 while England will be eyeing semifinal berth with four-wins in a row.
  • 14:24 (IST)Jun 21, 2019

    Headingley's look!

    Headingley is looking 'wow'ahead of England vs Sri Lanka encounter. 
  • 14:18 (IST)Jun 21, 2019

    Kusal Mendis, a player to watch out!

    Sri Lanka have some high hopes from Kusal Medis. Will he live to his team's expectations?



  • 14:16 (IST)Jun 21, 2019

    Leeds to host maiden CWC19 match!

    Leeds is gearing up to host its first World Cup 2019 match! Stay tuned.
  • 13:52 (IST)Jun 21, 2019

    Welcome!

    Hello and good afternoon! Welcome to the live commentary of England vs Sri Lanka in World Cup 2019.
