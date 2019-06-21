England vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2019: Sri Lanka Lose Openers Cheaply Against England
England will lock horns with Sri Lanka in their next World Cup 2019 league encounter at Headingley on Friday. England are currently placed at the second position on points table, below New Zealand who remained unbeaten after a close win against South Africa at Edgbaston on Wednesday. While England broke numerous records in their last match against Afghanistan, Sri Lanka are struggling to find their feet in the ongoing tournament. The Dimuth Karunaratne-led Sri Lanka have just managed to get one win out of their three games, while two of their matches have been washed out. Sri Lanka will have to come up with an extraordinary performance, if they want to keep their hopes alive in the ongoing World Cup. For England, the only worry from their last comprehensive victory was their bowling. England's bowlers failed to get 10 wickets against an average Afghanistan batting line-up. However, their batsmen have been in sublime touch. Four England batsmen, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan, Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy are among the top 10 run-scorers in the World Cup 2019 so far. (LIVE SCORECARD)
World Cup 2019 Match Today, Live Score Updates Between England vs Sri Lanka, Straight from Headingley, Leeds
- 15:09 (IST)Jun 21, 2019
OUT!First wicket for England as Karunaratne (1) departs! Edged and Buttler makes no mistake. Jofra Archer provides the first breakthrough.
- 14:46 (IST)Jun 21, 2019
100th ODI for Moeen Ali!Congrats Moeen Ali!
- 14:38 (IST)Jun 21, 2019
Playing XIEngland (Playing XI): James Vince, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Jos Buttler(w), Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark WoodSri Lanka (Playing XI): Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Kusal Perera(w), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Thisara Perera, Jeevan Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga, Nuwan Pradeep
- 14:33 (IST)Jun 21, 2019
Sri Lanka win toss, opt to bat!Sri Lanka have won the toss and decided to bat against England in World Cup 2019.
- 14:32 (IST)Jun 21, 2019
Michael Vaughan predicts!So, former England skipper Michael Vaughan has predicted England's score if they bat first and it's 400!
- 14:27 (IST)Jun 21, 2019
Big game!It's a big game for both sides. Sri Lanka will fight for their survival in World Cup 2019 while England will be eyeing semifinal berth with four-wins in a row.
- 14:24 (IST)Jun 21, 2019
Headingley's look!Headingley is looking 'wow'ahead of England vs Sri Lanka encounter.
- 14:18 (IST)Jun 21, 2019
Kusal Mendis, a player to watch out!Sri Lanka have some high hopes from Kusal Medis. Will he live to his team's expectations?
- 14:16 (IST)Jun 21, 2019
Leeds to host maiden CWC19 match!Leeds is gearing up to host its first World Cup 2019 match! Stay tuned.
