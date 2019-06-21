England will lock horns with Sri Lanka in their next World Cup 2019 league encounter at Headingley on Friday. England are currently placed at the second position on points table, below New Zealand who remained unbeaten after a close win against South Africa at Edgbaston on Wednesday. While England broke numerous records in their last match against Afghanistan, Sri Lanka are struggling to find their feet in the ongoing tournament. The Dimuth Karunaratne-led Sri Lanka have just managed to get one win out of their three games, while two of their matches have been washed out. Sri Lanka will have to come up with an extraordinary performance, if they want to keep their hopes alive in the ongoing World Cup. For England, the only worry from their last comprehensive victory was their bowling. England's bowlers failed to get 10 wickets against an average Afghanistan batting line-up. However, their batsmen have been in sublime touch. Four England batsmen, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan, Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy are among the top 10 run-scorers in the World Cup 2019 so far. (LIVE SCORECARD)