 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

England vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score, World Cup 2019: Bangladesh Opt To Bowl Against England In Cardiff

Updated:08 June 2019 15:00 IST
বাংলায় পড়ুন

2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, ENG vs BAN, Live Score: England are placed fifth in the points table and would aim to return in top four.

England vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score, World Cup 2019: Bangladesh Opt To Bowl Against England In Cardiff
ENG vs BAN Live Cricket World Cup Score: Bangladesh defeated New Zealand in their last match. © AFP

England will face the side that was their nemesis in the previous World Cup as the tournament hosts continue their World Cup 2019 campaign against Bangladesh in Cardiff on Saturday. Bangladesh knocked out England in the first round of 2015 World Cup by defeating the Eoin Morgan-led team by 15 runs in Adelaide. After the early exit, the then England and Wales Cricket Board director Andrew Strauss brought Trevor Bayliss as the head coach of the team in place of Peter Moores that lead to a remarkable transformation of England cricket. With Bayliss at the helm, England has turned their fortunes significantly, as they sit on top of the ICC One-day International (ODI) rankings.  England, who started this World Cup as favourites, kicked off their campaign with a 104-run battering of South Africa at the Oval. However, in their next encounter against Pakistan, the hosts suffered a shocking 14-run defeat while chasing a target of 349. (LIVE SCORECARD)

World Cup 2019 Match Live Score Updates Between England vs Bangladesh, Straight from Sophia Gardens, Cardiff.

  • 15:00 (IST)Jun 08, 2019
    Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow are out in the middle to start England's proceedings. Shakib Al Hasan to open the attack for Bangladesh.
  • 14:45 (IST)Jun 08, 2019
    Bangladesh Playing XI: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Mustafizur Rahman
  • 14:37 (IST)Jun 08, 2019
    England Playing XI: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Mark Wood
  • 14:33 (IST)Jun 08, 2019
    Bangladesh win toss, opt to bowl against England at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff.
  • 14:11 (IST)Jun 08, 2019
    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the World Cup 2019 Match 12 between England and Bangladesh at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff.
    Comments
    Topics mentioned in this article Bangladesh Bangladesh Cricket Team England England Cricket Team Mashrafe Bin Mortaza Mashrafe Mortaza Eoin Joseph Gerard Morgan Eoin Morgan World Cup 2019 Cricket England vs Bangladesh, Match 12 Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs
    Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
    Related Articles
    World Cup 2019, England vs Bangladesh: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
    World Cup 2019, England vs Bangladesh: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
    England vs Bangladesh: Chris Woakes, England Player To Watch Out For
    England vs Bangladesh: Chris Woakes, England Player To Watch Out For
    Cricket World Cup 2019: England vs Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan, Bangladesh Player To Watch Out For
    Cricket World Cup 2019: England vs Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan, Bangladesh Player To Watch Out For
    Cricket World Cup 2019: England vs Bangladesh: Match Date, Time, Venue, Stadium
    Cricket World Cup 2019: England vs Bangladesh: Match Date, Time, Venue, Stadium
    England vs Bangladesh: World Cup Head To Head Match Stats
    England vs Bangladesh: World Cup Head To Head Match Stats
    Advertisement

    Advertisement

    Rankings

    • TEST
    • ODI
    • T20
    Rank Team Rating
    1 IndiaIndia 113
    2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
    3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
    4 EnglandEngland 105
    5 AustraliaAustralia 98
    Last updated on: 04 June 2019

    Poll of the day

    Now Trending

    Advertisement

    © Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.