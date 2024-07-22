Sri Lanka and Bangladesh produced superlative performances to secure victories over Malaysia and Thailand in group B and inch closer to the semifinal berth at the Women's Asia Cup T20 tournament in Dambulla on Monday. While hosts Sri Lanka thrashed Malaysia by a massive 114 runs, Bangladesh outwitted Thailand by seven wickets later in the day. With four points each, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh occupy the top two spots. Chamari Athapaththu was the architect of Sri Lanka's dominating win as she smashed a 69-ball 119 not out, studded with 14 boundaries and seven sixes to single-handedly power the team to a daunting 184 for 4 after opting to bat.

Harshitha Madavi (26) and Anushka Sanjeewani (31) also chipped in with useful contributions.

The bowlers then joined the party as Shashini Gimhani (3/9), Kawya Kavindi (2/7) and Kavisha Dilhari (2/4) produced incredible figures to bundle Malaysia out for just 40 in 19.5 overs.

Inoshi Priyadharshani (1/10), Sachini Nisansala (1/4) and Ama Kanchana (1/5) also snapped a wicket each.

For Malaysia, only Elsa Hunter could reach double-digit figures, making 10 in 11 balls. Aina Najwa scored 9 after facing 43 balls, which was the reason that Malaysia could last that many overs.

In the second match of the day, Thailand cut a sorry figure as they could manage just 96 for 9 in their stipulated 20 overs, courtesy a 41-ball 40 by opener Nattaya Boochatham after deciding to take first strike.

Rabeya Khan was the most successful bowler as she returned with four wickets for 14 runs, while Sabikun Nahar (2/28) and Ritu Moni (2/10) took two wickets each to break the back of their opponents.

Chasing 97 for a win, Murshida Khatun made 50 off 55 balls as Bangladesh romped home, scoring 100 for 3 in 17.3 overs.

Dilara Akter (17) was run out in the fifth over but Khatun and Ishma Tanjim (16) shared 60 runs to steady the chase.

