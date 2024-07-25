Ahead of India facing Bangladesh in the first semi-final of 2024 Women's Asia Cup, big-hitting opener Shafali Verma said the defending champions do realise that the knockout clash is a very important thing for them. So far in the tournament, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led India have been unbeaten – defeating Pakistan by seven wickets, winning by 78 runs against UAE and beating Nepal by 82 runs to top Group A. “Really happy with the way we all have gelled up with each other and are winning the matches. The semi-finals is a very important thing for us. Today, we all have come up for practice and hopefully, we will do our best thing to do good tomorrow,” said Shafali in the pre-match press conference.

With 158 runs, Shafali has been the second highest run-scorer in the tournament so far in an Indian batting line-up which has seen Harmanpreet, Smriti Mandhana and Richa Ghosh come good with the bat. She feels the lower-order batters like Deepti Sharma and Pooja Vastrakar are capable off pulling off big hits if needed.

“We just back ourselves and as a batting unit, we are backing our strengths. The bowlers are doing a great job, but day by day, we have to keep improving ourselves. Every day, they (lower-order batters) are batting in the nets. Whenever they get a chance, I hope they get to hit sixes.”

Shafali signed off by saying India are putting in the hard yards to be better at fielding, an aspect which has been lukewarm for them in the Asia Cup. “We are working hard on our fielding. So, we will look to tick mark all the things – batting, bowling and fielding – and contribute for the best things in the semi-finals.”

Squads:

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Richa Ghosh (wk), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Singh Thakur, Dayalan Hemalatha, Uma Chetry (wk), Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Tanuja Kanwer, Sajana Sajeevan.

Bangladesh: Nigar Sultana Joty (captain & wk), Shorna Akter, Nahida Akter, Murshida Khatun, Shorifa Khatun, Ritu Moni, Rubya Haider Jhelik, Sultana Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Dilara Akter, Ishma Tanjim, Rabeya Khan, Rumana Ahmed, Marufa Akter, Sabikun Nahar Jesmin.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)