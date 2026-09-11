Sri Lanka vs Pakistan LIVE Updates, Women's Asia Cup 2026 Semi-Final 2: Sri Lanka captain Chamari Chamari Athapaththu has won the toss and opted to bowl first against Pakistan in the second semi-final of the Women's Asia Cup 2026 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium today. The winner of the clash will face India in the summit clash of the tournament at the same venue. Sri Lanka topped the Group B table with three wins in as many matches, while Pakistan lost only to India to claim the second spot in Group A and enter the next round. In the first semi-final, India Women beat Bangladesh by 40 runs to book a berth in the summit clash. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Sri Lanka Women (Playing XI): Imesha Dulani, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Sanjana Kavindi, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Hasini Perera, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshika Silva, Kaushani Nuthyangana(w), Sugandika Kumari, Chamudi Praboda, Mithali Ayodhya

Pakistan Women (Playing XI): Muneeba Ali(w), Shawaal Zulfiqar, Gull Feroza, Ayesha Zafar, Sadaf Shamas, Fatima Sana(c), Eyman Fatima, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal

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