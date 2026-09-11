Sri Lanka vs Pakistan LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup 2nd Semi-Final: Sri Lanka Win Toss, Opt To Bowl
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Women LIVE Score Updates: Sri Lanka captain Chamari Chamari Athapaththu has won the toss and opted to bowl first against Pakistan.
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan LIVE Updates, Women's Asia Cup 2026 Semi-Final 2: Sri Lanka captain Chamari Chamari Athapaththu has won the toss and opted to bowl first against Pakistan in the second semi-final of the Women's Asia Cup 2026 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium today. The winner of the clash will face India in the summit clash of the tournament at the same venue. Sri Lanka topped the Group B table with three wins in as many matches, while Pakistan lost only to India to claim the second spot in Group A and enter the next round. In the first semi-final, India Women beat Bangladesh by 40 runs to book a berth in the summit clash. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Sri Lanka Women (Playing XI): Imesha Dulani, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Sanjana Kavindi, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Hasini Perera, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshika Silva, Kaushani Nuthyangana(w), Sugandika Kumari, Chamudi Praboda, Mithali Ayodhya
Pakistan Women (Playing XI): Muneeba Ali(w), Shawaal Zulfiqar, Gull Feroza, Ayesha Zafar, Sadaf Shamas, Fatima Sana(c), Eyman Fatima, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan LIVE Updates
Pakistan Women (Playing XI) - Muneeba Ali (WK), Shawaal Zulfiqar, Gull Feroza, Ayesha Zafar, Sadaf Shamas, Fatima Sana (C), Eyman Fatima, Umm-e-Hani, Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sundhu, and Sadia Iqbal.
Sri Lanka Women (Playing XI) - Imesha Dulani, Chamari Athapaththu (C), Sanjana Kavindi, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Hasini Perera, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshika Silva, Kaushini Nuthyangana (WK), Sugandika Kumari, Chamudi Praboda, and Mithali Ayodhya.
Chamari wins the toss - The two captains, Fatima Sana and Chamari Athapaththu, are out in the middle for the all-important toss. The coin goes up, and it lands in Chamari's favour. SRI LANKA WOMEN CHOOSE TO FIELD FIRST, putting Pakistan in to bat in this crucial semi-final.
The toss trend - In the 13 games played so far, captains have opted to bowl first on 10 occasions. All 3 instances of a team choosing to bat first have come from Pakistan. Despite the captains' preference to bowl first, teams have found more success setting the target, with 8 of the 12 games won by the side batting first. Given that this is a knockout game, you get the feeling the captain winning the toss will look to bat first and put runs on the board. Stay tuned, as the flip of the coin is not far away.
The big test - Batting has been Pakistan's biggest concern, with struggles against Thailand and India, but they produced their best batting performance of the campaign in their last group game. They will need to bring that same confidence and intent with the bat if they are to challenge Sri Lanka. Fatima Sana will have a key role to play with both bat and ball and will need to lead from the front as Pakistan look to keep their dream of a maiden Asia Cup title alive and reach the final for the first time since 2016.
The champions mean business - Sri Lanka have been on a roll through their title defence, going through the group stage with a hat-trick of wins. But knockout cricket is a different beast, and this is where it counts. While Chamari Athapaththu has had a quiet couple of outings with the bat, Nilakshika Silva and Harshitha Samarawickrama stepped up on those occasions, which is a good sign for the island nation. That said, the Lankan skipper has made her presence felt with the ball and will be keen to make a bigger impact with the bat tonight.
Hello, one and all - Welcome to our coverage of the second semifinal of the 2026 Women's Asia Cup. The race for continental glory in the 10th edition of the tournament is down to three teams, with India already through to the final after last night's win over Bangladesh. A Sri Lankan win here would set up a repeat of the previous two finals, while a Pakistan victory will pit the two arch-rivals against each other for the title. Recent history is with the Lankans, who not too long ago defeated Pakistan in a T20I series. However, Pakistan were without their talismanic skipper then. Will Fatima Sana's return be the difference tonight?
... MATCH DAY ...
Do or die - Asia's big four in women's cricket are exactly where everyone expected them, lined up in the knockouts. Semifinal two brings an unbeaten Sri Lanka face-to-face with a Pakistan side that has hit its stride at just the right time, and it all plays out at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Chamari Athapaththu's side didn't just win Group B, they steamrolled it, winning three from three, and they are back in an Asia Cup semifinal for the sixth time. The road wasn't nearly as smooth for the rest of the field. Fatima Sana's Pakistan squeezed through as Group A runners-up, riding a string of jittery, close shaves before India cut them down to size in a one-sided contest. Nothing to separate them - Pakistan hold the narrowest of edges in this rivalry, 12 wins to 11 in T20Is, a margin that grows only slightly in Asia Cup history, where they lead 3-2. But scorelines like these rarely capture the full picture. Sri Lanka haven't lost to Pakistan in this competition since that 2022 semifinal in Sylhet, and the numbers behind that streak are even more telling. The Islanders have won eight matches on the bounce and have lost just one of their last ten T20 Asia Cup games, a run that also includes a triumph in the 2024 final against India. Form, more than history, is what Sri Lanka carry into this one. A side to beat - Bowling is where Sri Lanka do their real damage, and Dubai's slow, low surfaces have played straight into their hands. UAE and Indonesia were both bundled out for under a hundred, evidence of just how ruthless this attack can be. At the heart of it is Athapaththu herself, the tournament's leading wicket-taker with 9 scalps, seven of them coming in a single devastating spell against Indonesia. Batting, though, is where the cracks showed. Sure, the Associate sides never really tested them, but chasing a modest 115 against Bangladesh told a different story, as Sri Lanka's top order caved in and what should have been a routine chase turned into a nervy stumble to the finish line, sealed with just four balls to spare. It took a composed 48 from Harshitha Samarawickrama to drag them over it, with useful contributions from Nilakshika Silva and Athapaththu herself also helping guard the fort in other games. But with the difficulty level elevated now, and Pakistan waiting with a much sharper bowling attack Sri Lanka have faced so far in this tournament, that top order will be under its toughest test yet heading into the semifinal. Unending pattern - Pakistan's batting woes have followed them into another tournament. Thailand held them to a paltry 119, and things only got worse from there, as India tore through them for a mere 55. It's the same old story: a fragile top order without any real answers. The one bright spot came against Hong Kong, China, a comfortable 72-run win that offered brief relief from the struggle. Among the batters, Shawaal Zulfiqar has stood out as the closest thing to a bright spark. She looked in fine touch against India before her innings was cut short, then made up for it with a fluent 47 against Hong Kong, China. Muneeba Ali, meanwhile, remains their only batter to reach a half-century this tournament. Beyond these two, though, the cupboard looks bare, with even captain Fatima Sana going quiet with the bat. She's made up for it with the ball, however, and remains the fighting heartbeat of this side whenever things get tough on the field. Sundhu's bowling brilliance - One outstanding six-for against Hong Kong, China has been enough to catapult Nashra Sundhu to the top of Pakistan's wicket-taking charts this Asia Cup. Look closer at the Powerplay numbers, though, and a quieter strength emerges. Batting second in all three matches, Pakistan have choked scoring to below a run-a-ball in that phase each time, picking up seven wickets inside the first six overs across the tournament. Put simply, if Pakistan's batting can hold firm long enough to give their bowlers a target, that new-ball discipline is exactly the kind of weapon that could trouble Sri Lanka early and swing this semifinal their way. Team form (Last 5 completed T20Is, recent first) - SL-W - WWWLW | PAK-W - WLWWL. What to expect? Dubai's pitch has never been kind to power hitters. It's a surface that rewards timing and craft over brute force, and the numbers back that up, with only a handful of batters in the tournament managing to cross the hundred-run mark. The average first inning score is just around run-a-ball in this competition, which further proves how challenging batting has been here. 2016 was the last time Pakistan made it to the final of the Women's T20 Asia Cup, and they have never ever won a single title so far. So the wait has been a long one for them. Sri Lanka carry the opposite weight into this game, arriving as defending champions with a shot at a third straight final if they get over the line. In the end, though, none of that history may matter as much as who reads these tricky Dubai conditions faster on the day.