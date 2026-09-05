Indian vice-captain and superstar batter Smriti Mandhana could add another feather to her cap against arch-rivals Pakistan, as she stands just 78 runs away from overtaking New Zealand legend Suzie Bates as the highest run-getter in women's T20Is. Smriti, who smacked a brutal 64-ball 124 against Hong Kong to become the top run-getter and century-scorer in women's cricket, will have another record on her radar as she takes on Pakistan on Saturday in the women's Asia Cup in Dubai. In 173 T20Is, she has made 4,681 runs at an average of 30.79 in 167 innings at a strike rate of 126.54, with two centuries and 35 fifties.

On top is Suzie Bates, who has made 4,758 runs in 186 T20Is and 178 innings at an average of 28.83 and a strike rate of 108.60, with a century and 28 fifties.

The left-hander has a decent record against Pakistan in T20Is, with 307 runs in 11 innings at an average of 30.70 and a strike rate of 111.23, with two fifties and a best score of 68.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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