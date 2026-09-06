The excitement of an India-Pakistan cricket clash was heightened for Richa Ghosh's family as the Indian women's team registered a thumping seven-wicket victory over Pakistan in the Women's T20 Asia Cup. Wicketkeeper-batter's father Manabendra Ghosh expressed pride in his daughter's contribution to the win. "Whenever there is a match against Pakistan, we get very excited; the sentiment is that we simply have to beat them. We know our team is excellent and will definitely win; there is no doubt about that. However, we tune in specifically to see how they win. Today, for instance, they bowled the opposition out for a very low score—it was a remarkable performance,” Richa's father told ANI after the match.

“Having a girl from our own hometown on the team is a source of great pride; she is always making us proud," he added.

Richa did not get an opportunity to bat as India chased down the modest target of 56 in just 8.4 overs. However, the Siliguri-born cricketer made her presence felt behind the stumps, being involved in two dismissals.

She stumped Tuba Hassan off the bowling of Deepti Sharma after taking a catch to dismiss Nashra Sandhu off Prema Rawat.

India had earlier produced a clinical bowling performance to bowl Pakistan out for just 55 in 18.1 overs at the Dubai International Stadium.

Shree Charani and Prema Rawat were the architects of Pakistan's collapse, picking up three wickets apiece. Charani returned figures of 3/7, while Prema finished with 3/9. Deepti Sharma claimed two wickets and Shafali Verma picked up one.

Pakistan initially appeared to have made a steady start, with Muneeba Ali and Shawaal Zulfiqar putting together 27 runs. But Shafali broke the partnership by bowling Muneeba for 13 before Charani turned the contest decisively in India's favour.

Charani struck twice in the following over, removing Gull Feroza for a duck and trapping Zulfiqar LBW for 14. Pakistan slipped to 29/3 at the end of the powerplay and never recovered.

India's spinners continued to run through the Pakistan batting order, with Charani claiming her third wicket before Prema Rawat and Deepti Sharma further compounded the collapse. Pakistan were reduced to 35/6 after 9.1 overs and were eventually bowled out for 55.

In the chase, Shafali Verma provided India with an explosive start, hitting a six off the first ball. She was dismissed for 12 by Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana, who also removed Pratika Rawal for four in the same over.

Sana then dismissed Smriti Mandhana for nine, leaving India at 29/3. Mandhana had scored a century in India's previous match.

Harmanpreet Kaur and Deepti Sharma then steadied the innings and guided India home without further damage. Harmanpreet remained unbeaten on 18, while Deepti finished on 12 not out.

During her brief innings, Shafali also completed 3,000 runs in Women's T20 Internationals, becoming the youngest player to reach the milestone at 22 years and 220 days.

The victory completed India's perfect group-stage campaign, with the defending side winning all three of its matches against Thailand, Hong Kong and Pakistan to collect six points.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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