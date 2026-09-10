India Women vs Bangladesh Women LIVE Updates, Women's Asia Cup 2026 Semi-Final: The focus is on the opening pair of Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma as India are batting first against Bangladesh in the first semi-final of the Women's Asia Cup 2026 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium today. Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana won the toss and opted to bowl first. Both teams are playing with unchanged XIs. Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. won all three of their group-stage matches, including a dominant seven-wicket victory over arch-rivals Pakistan. Bangladesh, on the other hand, registered two wins while suffering a four-wicket defeat to Sri Lanka. The winner of today's contest will advance to the final, where they will face either Pakistan or Sri Lanka. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the LIVE Score and Updates from the India vs Bangladesh Women's Asia Cup 2026 semi-final:
India vs Bangladesh LIVE: FOUR!
It was turning out to be a good first over from Marufa Akter, but she spoils it with a boundary on the final ball. The credit for it, however, goes to Shafali Verma, who walks across and plays it fine past short fine leg for four. Seven runs come off the first over for India.
INDW 7-0 (1)
India vs Bangladesh LIVE: Action begins!
The game gets underway in Dubai, folks! Marufa Akter begins with a fuller delivery and Smriti Mandhana drives it to the right of mid-off for a single. Shafali Verma is on strike now.
India vs Bangladesh LIVE: Time for national anthems!
Players of India and Bangladesh line up and sing their respective national anthems. We are only a few minutes away from the start of the Women's Asia Cup 2026 first semi-final in Dubai.
India vs Bangladesh LIVE: Here are the Playing XIs -
India Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Nandani Sharma.
Bangladesh Women (Playing XI): Dilara Akter, Juairiya Ferdous, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Sharmin Akhter, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Sultana Khatun, Marufa Akter.
India vs Bangladesh LIVE: India wanted to bat first!
"To be honest, we thought batting first only because we thought having runs on the board will give us a lot of confidence and good we got batting first," said India captain Harmanpreet Kaur.
"T20 format is like that. You can't take any team lightly and result is always uncertain. Today is a fresh game, and we have to go with a positive approach.
"I've been telling that, this pitch is really tricky. You can't really set something in your mind, but let's see how our batting power play goes and accordingly we'll see how much, we can put on the board."
India vs Bangladesh LIVE: Bangladesh aim to "play good cricket"
"We wanted to bowl first and we wanted to give our bowlers the wicket to work on. We are looking to play good cricket. We have good memories. It could be last or not the last game, but we want to play and execute well. We are playing the same team. We want to restrist India to a low score," said Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana.
IND vs BAN LIVE Score: India invited to bat!
Harmanpreet Kaur flips the coin in the air and Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana gets the call right. As the coin lands in her favour, she opts to bowl first.
India are playing with an unchanged XI. Similar is the case with Bangladesh.
Women's Asia Cup 2026 LIVE -
For Bangladesh to pose a challenge to the tournament heavyweights, their top order must fire against a probing Indian pace and spin attack. Bowlers like Rabeya Khan, Nahida Akter, and Marufa Akter will need to be at their absolute disciplined best to contain India's aggressive stroke-makers.
Though history and current form heavily favour the all-conquering Indian outfit, this format of the game often thrives on unpredictability, and Harmanpreet's side will not take their opponents lightly.
Toss set to take place now.
Women's Asia Cup 2026 LIVE: Task cut out for Bangladesh!
Bangladesh's path to the final four has required resilience as they lacked India's absolute dominance. Nigar Sultana's side secured their semifinal berth with a 34-run victory over the UAE, though their batting frailties were exposed when they slumped to 55 for 6 before recovering through gritty knocks from Sharmin Akhter and the skipper herself.
Bangladesh need to put their best foot forward against a dominant side like India today.
IND vs BAN LIVE Score: India's tight bowling attack -
On the bowling front, India possess immense variety and depth. The ever-consistent Deepti Sharma, who recently etched her name in the record books as the leading wicket-taker in women's T20 Internationals, continues to spin a web around opposition batters. Another spinner Shree Charani has also impressed with her bowling.
IND vs BAN LIVE: India's formidable batting unit -
India's batting unit wears a formidable look. The incredible Smriti Mandhana enters this crucial fixture riding high on confidence after her exploits earlier in the tournament, highlighted by a belligerent 64-ball 124 against Hong Kong that further cemented her status as one of the game's premier modern-day batters.
Alongside the senior pro, explosive opener Shafali Verma -- who recently became the youngest and fastest to cross the 3,000-run milestone in Women's T20 Internationals -- has provided blistering starts, putting opposition attacks on the back foot inside the powerplay.
The middle order, anchored by skipper Harmanpreet and hard-hitting wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh, offers both stability and late-innings firepower.
India vs Bangladesh LIVE: Team India in sensational form
Harmanpreet Kaur's side has been in imperious form throughout the continental tournament, topping Group A after winning all their matches, and they are heavily favoured to march one step closer to another continental title triumph.
India's campaign so far in the tournament has been highlighted by dominant displays, none more so than their clinical group-stage thrashing of traditional rivals Pakistan, whom they skittled for just 55 before romping to a seven-wicket victory.
India vs Bangladesh LIVE: A high-stakes clash
Seven-time champions India will start as overwhelming favourites when they face a gritty Bangladesh side in the first semifinal of the Women's Asia Cup in Dubai today -- a high-stakes clash defined by intense on-field rivalry and underlying political subtext.
Diplomatic relations between New Delhi and Dhaka have experienced a strain following political transitions in Bangladesh, and broader tensions between the two neighbours in the past have often spilled over into the cricket field, and the trend is likely to continue.
India vs Bangladesh LIVE: Have a look at squads -
India Women Squad: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh(w), Prema Rawat, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Nandani Sharma, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Gunalan Kamalini.
Bangladesh Women Squad: Dilara Akter, Juairiya Ferdous, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Sharmin Akhter, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Sultana Khatun, Marufa Akter, Farjana Easmin, Shanjida Akter Meghla, Sarmin Sultana, Ritu Moni.