"To be honest, we thought batting first only because we thought having runs on the board will give us a lot of confidence and good we got batting first," said India captain Harmanpreet Kaur.

"T20 format is like that. You can't take any team lightly and result is always uncertain. Today is a fresh game, and we have to go with a positive approach.

"I've been telling that, this pitch is really tricky. You can't really set something in your mind, but let's see how our batting power play goes and accordingly we'll see how much, we can put on the board."