Seven-time champions India will start as overwhelming favourites when they face a gritty Bangladesh side in the first semifinal of the Women's Asia Cup in Dubai on Thursday -- a high-stakes clash defined by intense on-field rivalry and underlying political subtext. Diplomatic relations between New Delhi and Dhaka have experienced a strain following political transitions in Bangladesh, and broader tensions between the two neighbours in the past have often spilled over into the cricket field, and the trend is likely to continue. Indian men's team's tour of Bangladesh has been postponed on multiple occasions due to prevailing political tension.

As far as cricket is concerned, Harmanpreet Kaur's side have been in imperious form throughout the continental tournament, topping Group A after winning all their matches, and they are heavily favoured to march one step closer to another continental title triumph.

India's campaign so far in the tournament has been highlighted by dominant displays, none more so than their clinical group-stage thrashing of traditional rivals Pakistan, whom they skittled for just 55 before romping to a seven-wicket victory.

India's batting unit wears a formidable look. The incredible Smriti Mandhana enters this crucial fixture riding high on confidence after her exploits earlier in the tournament, highlighted by a belligerent 64-ball 124 against Hong Kong that further cemented her status as one of the game's premier modern-day batters.

Alongside the senior pro, explosive opener Shafali Verma -- who recently became the youngest and fastest to cross the 3,000-run milestone in Women's T20 Internationals -- has provided blistering starts, putting opposition attacks on the back foot inside the powerplay.

The middle order, anchored by skipper Harmanpreet and hard-hitting wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh, offers both stability and late-innings firepower.

On the bowling front, India possesses immense variety and depth.

The ever-consistent Deepti Sharma, who recently etched her name in the record books as the leading wicket-taker in women's T20 Internationals, continues to spin a web around opposition batters alongside the clever variations of Radha Yadav and Shree Charani.

Pace spearhead Renuka Singh has been lethal with the new ball, ensuring opponents rarely find breathing space upfront with early breakthroughs.

In contrast, Bangladesh's path to the final four has required resilience as they lacked India's absolute dominance.

Nigar Sultana's side secured their semifinal berth with a 34-run victory over the UAE, though their batting frailties were exposed when they slumped to 55 for 6 before recovering through gritty knocks from Sharmin Akhter and the skipper herself.

For Bangladesh to pose a challenge to the tournament heavyweights, their top order must fire against a probing Indian pace and spin attack.

Bowlers like Rabeya Khan, Nahida Akter, and Marufa Akter will need to be at their absolute disciplined best to contain India's aggressive stroke-makers.

Though history and current form heavily favour the all-conquering Indian outfit, this format of the game often thrives on unpredictability, and Harmanpreet's side will not take their opponents lightly.

With seven titles to their name, India remain by far the most successful team in the continental tournament, with Sri Lanka and Bangladesh winning it on one occasion each since its inaugural edition in 2004.

Sri Lanka are the reigning champions while Bangladesh won the tournament in 2018.

Teams (from): India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), G Kamalini (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Prema Rawat, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Renuka Thakur, Nandni Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Pratika Rawal.

Bangladesh: Nigar Sultana Joty (c), Nahida Akter (vc), Dilara Akter, Farjana Easmin, Juairiya Ferdous, Sharmin Akter Supta, Sarmin Sultana, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Sultana Khatun, Shanjida Akther Maghla.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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