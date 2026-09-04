The Indian women's cricket team spent time sharing tactical insights, signing memorabilia, and exchanging playing jerseys with their Hong Kong China counterparts at the conclusion of their 2026 Women's Asia Cup encounter, offering a rare glimpse of international camaraderie beyond the competitive arena. Following the match, which India won by 137 runs to enter the semi-finals and which was highlighted by a stunning 124 from vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, who now holds the records for the most runs and centuries in women's international cricket, members of the Hong Kong China team were invited into the Indian dressing room to interact with the Asian heavyweights.

"A memorable post-match catch-up in the dressing room with a lot of smiles, learnings and pictures," wrote the BCCI on its social media accounts on Friday while sharing a video glimpse of the meeting.

Team India Team Hong Kong



A memorable post-match catch-up in the dressing room with a lot of smiles, learnings and pictures #TeamIndia | #WomensAsiaCup | #INDvHK | @CricketHK pic.twitter.com/TVxrJ3wH5K — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) September 4, 2026

The post-match interaction allowed players from the Associate nation to seek technical advice and guidance from the Indian team. After Smriti addressed them all in a light-hearted huddle outside the dressing room, off-spin bowling all-rounder Deepti Sharma was seen signing playing jerseys while discussing bowling variations and practice strategies with the opposition spinners.

Elsewhere in the room, wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh, along with Bharti Fulmali, Nandini Sharma, Pratika Rawal, Sree Charani, Prema Rawat, Renuka Singh Thakur, and Shafali Verma, engaged in extended discussions regarding preparation routines and the demands of international competition.

The session also saw several personal exchanges between the captains of both sides, Harmanpreet Kaur and Natasha Miles. Harmanpreet even autographed match balls and signed a match shirt for Hong Kong's Maryam Bibi before engaging in a traditional jersey swap with Natasha.

Both squads subsequently gathered for a joint group photograph to mark the occasion before wrapping up the post-game gathering. India will next take on arch-rivals Pakistan on Saturday, while Hong Kong China will meet the Fatima Sana-led side on Monday.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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