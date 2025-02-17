Gujarat Giants will seek more runs from their top-order to extend their belligerent run with the bat while Mumbai Indians will look to hit their strides after a tough opener in the Women's Premier League in Vadodara on Tuesday. Gujarat Giants, who finished last in the previous two seasons, seem to have fix their batting woes with Australian all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner doing the heavy lifting in the first two games. Beth Mooney has scored a fifty at the top of the order but her opening partner Laura Wolvaardt is yet to come good.

Giants amassed 201 in their opening game but still lost before Gardner ensured they gunned down a 144-run target rather comfortably.

The pressure is increasing on the Indian batters to deliver especially number three D Hemalatha.

With the ball as well, captain Gardner has led from the front and has got good support from leg-break bowler Priya Mishra.

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, would like to put the controversy over multiple run-outs in their tournament opener behind when they take the field against Giants.

The positives from their last-ball loss to Delhi Capitals came via Nat Sciver Brunt and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who both seemed at their destructive best.

Making a comeback from injury, opener Yastika Bhatia needs to have a productive season. Mumbai Indians will also expect more from the lower middle order comprising Sajeevan Sajana and Amanjot Kaur.

Advertisement

Skipper Harmanpreet had rued the lack of partnerships in the middle phase that led to Mumbai Indians losing their way after batting first against Delhi Capitals.

"Playing full 20 overs and whoever is there, that batter should bat till the end. Even myself I should have continued till the end. Our batters need to take more responsibility in the next game," she said.

On the bowling front, Mumbai Indians can always rely on South Africa pacer Shabnim Ismail, who remains as potent as ever despite retiring from international cricket in 2023.

Gujarat Giants: Beth Mooney (wk), Laura Wolvaardt, Dayalan Hemalatha, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Deandra Dottin, Simran Shaikh, Harleen Deol, Tanuja Kanwar, Sayali Satghare, Priya Mishra, Kashvee Gautam, Meghna Singh, Danielle Gibson, Phoebe Litchfield, Mannat Kashyap, Shabnam Shakil, Prakashika Naik, Bharti Fulmali.

Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Sajeevan Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, Jintimani Kalita, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Chloe Tryon, Parunika Sisodia, Amandeep Kaur, G Kamalini, Akshita Maheshwari, Nadine de Klerk.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)