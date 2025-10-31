Jemimah Rodrigues emerged as the top performer as India pulled off a stunning win over Australia to reach the Women's World Cup 2025 final. Things were looking grim when Australia posted a total of 338 thanks to brilliant knocks from Phoebe Litchfield and Ellyse Perry. However, Jemimah slammed an unbeaten 127 and stitiched together a stunning partnership with Harmanpreet Kaur as India completed a record chase with 5 wickets in hand. It was a performance that earned her a lot of praise from both fans as well as experts and India will now face South Africa in the summit clash. Following the match, an old video has surfaced where Jemimah revlead an interesting conversation with ex-India skipper MS Dhoni.

Dhoni - "What's the weight of your bat?"



Jemimah - "1200 grams."



Dhoni - "You use a heavier bat than me!"pic.twitter.com/xsDTqmpZcP — ` (@WorshipDhoni) October 30, 2025

“He asked me the weight of my bat. I said 1200 grams. He said you use a heavier bat than me. He is very down-to-earth and has an aura about himself," Jemimah said in the video.

India pulled off one of the greatest comebacks in the history of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup, chasing down a mammoth 339 to beat defending champions Australia by five wickets in the semifinal at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday.

The victory, sealed at 341 for 5, was the highest successful run chase ever in an ODI World Cup knockout across both men's and women's cricket, surpassing New Zealand men's 299 for 6 against South Africa in the 2015 semifinal.

With this win, India marched into their third Women's World Cup final, having previously reached the summit clash in 2005 and 2017, while ending Australia's 15-match unbeaten streak in World Cups, a run stretching back to 2022.

The night belonged to Jemimah Rodrigues, who produced an innings for the ages with an unbeaten 127, her maiden World Cup hundred and third ODI ton overall. Promoted to number three just minutes before walking in, she anchored India's chase to perfection, guiding the side to a record-breaking triumph.

Alongside skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who struck a fluent 89, Jemimah built a monumental 167-run partnership for the third wicket — the highest stand against Australia in Women's World Cup history and India's best-ever in a knockout fixture.

The partnership surpassed the previous Indian record of 137 between Harmanpreet and Deepti Sharma from the 2017 semifinal in England, while also breaking Australia's monopoly on 150-plus stands in knockout matches, with all five prior such partnerships belonging to Australian pairs, including the 155-run stand between Ellyse Perry and Phoebe Litchfield earlier in the day.

(With IANS inputs)