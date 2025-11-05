Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian cricket team, which won the Women's World Cup 2025, at his residence on Lok Kalyan Marg, New Delhi, on Wednesday. PM Modi congratulated the team on their victory and praised their remarkable comeback in the tournament after a string of three defeats and the trolling they had faced on social media. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur recalled meeting the Prime Minister in 2017, after India lost the Women's World Cup final to England. The skipper added that they now hope to meet him more often. The team also gifted the PM a jersey bearing their autographs. It was a special jersey featuring the name 'NAMO'.

Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana said the PM had motivated them and has been an inspiration to all of them. She also spoke about how girls are excelling in all fields today and credited the Prime Minister for that progress.

Star all-rounder Deepti Sharma, who was adjudged 'Player of the Tournament', said she had been waiting to meet PM Modi. She recalled their meeting in 2017, when he had encouraged them to keep working hard.

The PM mentioned that Deepti Sharma has written "Jai Shri Ram" on her Instagram account and has a tattoo of Lord Hanuman on her arm. She said it gives her strength. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur asked the Prime Minister how he manages to always remain in the present. He said that being present has been a part of his life and has become his habit. He also discussed how Harmanpreet pocketed the ball after the final match against South Africa. She said she was lucky that the ball came to her, so she kept it.

The now-famous catch by Amanjot Kaur that helped India dismiss South African centurion Laura Wolvaardt at a crucial juncture was also praised by PM Modi. Another important player in the squad, Kranti Gaud, mentioned how her brother is a big fan of the Prime Minister, to which he immediately extended an open invitation to meet them.

The PM also urged the Indian cricket team to take forward the message of 'Fit India', especially for girls across the country. He discussed the growing problem of obesity and highlighted the importance of staying fit. He also encouraged them to visit their schools and inspire young minds there.