Team India wrote a new chapter in cricket history by clinching their first-ever ICC Women's World Cup title on Sunday in Navi Mumbai. Harmanpreet Kaur and her squad delivered a stunning performance against South Africa in the final, securing a commanding 52-run victory. However, the Indian women's cricket team had to go through several hurdles to reach the biggest stage. Decades ago, the Women's Cricket Association of India (WCAI) grappled with severe financial constraints, with its biggest challenge being the generation of funds for international tours.

Not widely known is the story of Bollywood actress Mandira Bedi, who emerged as an invisible sponsor during the team's struggle in 2003. As one of the first female faces in Indian cricket broadcasting, Mandira stood as a pillar of support for the WCAI.

One of her most impactful contributions came when she shot a diamond jewellery advertisement and donated her entire fee to the WCAI. This generous act enabled the Indian women's team to afford air tickets for a crucial series in England that year.

Renowned for her roles in both film and television, Mandira also reached out to several companies, successfully raising funds to bolster women's cricket in India.

Nutan Gavaskar, younger sister of cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar, also reflected on the WCAI's early struggles.

"The Women's Cricket Association of India (WCAI) was formed in 1973 and selected the national team until 2006, when the BCCI finally took the women's game under its wings. Looking back, those were days without money, but the women played on for the passion and love of the game," Nutan told PTI.

Arranging funds for international tours was often an ordeal. Nutan, along with other dedicated pro-bono supporters of Indian cricket, would tirelessly seek financial help.

"There was one tour of New Zealand where we couldn't afford hotel stays for the girls. Our team ended up staying at multiple homes of kind NRI families who hosted them. On another occasion, Mandira Bedi shot a commercial for a famous diamond brand and donated her entire endorsement fee to the WCAI. That money helped us arrange air tickets for India's tour of England," Nutan fondly recalled.

