Controversy erupted during the toss of the rivalry clash between India and Pakistan at the Women's World Cup at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday. The no-handshake trend between India and Pakistan continued from the Asia Cup, with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and her counterpart, Fatima Sana, skipping the long-standing tradition of exchanging handshakes before the toss. After Harmanpreet spun the coin, the Pakistan captain, Fatima, was heard calling tails. However, presenter Mel Jones of Australia said heads. The ICC Match Referee, Shandre Fritz, did not notice the error and awarded the toss to Pakistan despite the incorrect call. As a result, Pakistan won the toss and opted to field against India.

"We're going to bowl first, looks like there could be some moisture on the wicket. One change for us - our confidence is great, hopefully we'll play better today. Anything under 250 could be a good chase," Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana said during the time of the toss.

"We played a good series here before the World Cup. We're thinking positively and are looking to do well. One unfortunate change - Amanjot isn't playing (she's ill), Renuka Singh Thakur replaces her well. We've gelled well as a team and are looking forward to today's contest," Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said.

The Indian team, which kick-started the campaign with a 59-run win over Sri Lanka, is playing the second match of the campaign against Pakistan. India's arch-rival endured a humiliating defeat in its campaign opener against Bangladesh. India has never lost to Pakistan in the women's 50-over World Cup and ODIs, so far.

Pakistan Women (Playing XI): Muneeba Ali, Sadaf Shamas, Sidra Amin, Rameen Shamim, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz(w), Fatima Sana(c), Natalia Pervaiz, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal

India Women (Playing XI): Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh Thakur, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)