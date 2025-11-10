The Indian women's cricket team's ODI World Cup triumph has sent a wave of euphoria across the entire country. From governments to brands, everyone has latched on to the women's team's soaring popularity after they defeated South Africa in the final. However, Indian cricket great Sunil Gavaskar has sent a word of caution to Harmanpreet Kaur & Co., asking them not to be disheartened if some of the promised cash rewards or sponsorship deals don't come their way.

Since the Indian team won the Women's ODI World Cup for the first time, unprecedented rewards and recognition have been announced. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a cash reward of INR 51 crore, in addition to the INR 40 crore prize that the team was already guaranteed to get from the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Several state governments have also promised cash rewards to players such as Richa Ghosh, Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, etc. In this race to reward the team, Gavaskar has warned the team that some of the rewards may just fail to come through, citing his own experience when the Indian men's team won the World Cup in 1983.

"Just a word of caution to the girls. Please don't get disappointed if some of the promised awards don't come to you. In India, advertisers, and brands, and individuals are quick to jump on the bandwagon and try and get free publicity for themselves on the shoulders of the winners. Have a look at the full-page advertising and hoardings congratulating the team. Unless they are team and individual players' sponsors, the rest are only trying to promote their brands or themselves and giving nothing to the ones who have brought glory to Indian cricket," Gavaskar wrote in his column for Mid-Day.

Gavaskar claimed that many similar promises were made to the 1983 Men's Cricket World Cup-winning Indian team but some of them never materialised. Gavaskar also didn't spare brands that he says have used the team's World Cup win to drive their own business, without any intent of truly acknowledging Harmanpreet's side.

"The 1983 team also were made many promises with loads of coverage in the media then. Almost all never materialised. The media can't be blamed, as they were happy to carry the lofty announcements, not realising that they also were being used by these shameless people. So girls, don't fret if these shameless ones are using your win to promote themselves," added Gavaskar.

"The 1983 guys will tell you that so many decades down the line, the love and affection of the simple Indian cricket lover is our greatest wealth, and so it will be yours too, when you also put your feet up. Heartiest congratulations once again. The nation is proud of you. Jai Hind."