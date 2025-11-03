Celebrations are far from over as Team India clinched its maiden ICC Women's ODI World Cup title at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. played a thrilling finale against South Africa and registered a memorable 52-run victory. Asked to bat first, India posted a total of 298/7 in 50 overs, with Shafali Verma scoring 87 off 78 balls. Later, she also took two wickets as India bundled out the Proteas for 246. After the match, the entire Indian team joyously celebrated the win in the stadium, and one hilarious video of their celebration went viral on social media.

In the video, India vice-captain and star batter Smriti Mandhana was giving her post-match interview to the host broadcasters when her teammates, led by Harleen Deol, suddenly appeared and whisked her away to celebrate.

oh how i love women pic.twitter.com/6MSA23fOQz — vaani ⁷⁷ (@103Manchester) November 2, 2025

Mandhana had no choice but to leave her interview midway and join her team in celebrating India's historic moment.

"I don't know how to react to that. It's still sinking in. As you said, I haven't been emotional on a cricket field. But yeah, I mean, this is a very unreal moment. A home World Cup-and to be the champion in India-I just can't... I'm still not able to process it. (What's the bigger picture of this win?) I mean, every World Cup we go into, there have been so many heartbreaks for all of us. But yeah, we always believed we have a bigger responsibility with women's cricket," said Mandhana during the post-match interaction.

"I mean, I don't know how to explain the last 40 days. But yeah, to end it with a World Cup win today-I'll take those 45 days of not sleeping every night. (What did you do differently this time?) The last T20 World Cup was definitely a difficult one for all of us. But yeah, we focused on really trying to work on our fitness and improve in every aspect," she added.