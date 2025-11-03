India women's team defeated South Africa by 52 runs in a thrilling grand finale of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 on Sunday at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Asked to bat first, India posted a total of 298/7 in 50 overs, with Shafali Verma and Deepti Sharma scoring 87 and 58 runs respectively. Later, Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. bundled out the Proteas for 246 and clinched their first-ever Women's ODI World Cup title. They also became the fourth team after Australia, England, and New Zealand to win the coveted trophy.

How much prize money will India get after winning the 2025 Women's World Cup?

The total prize money pool for the 2025 edition of the Women's World Cup is USD 13.88 million (Rs. 123 crore). It is almost four times more than the 2022 edition in New Zealand, where the prize pool was USD 3.5 million (Rs. 31 crore). Interestingly, it also surpassed the prize pool of the 2023 Men's Cricket World Cup, which was USD 10 million (almost Rs. 89 crore).

Out of Rs. 123 crore, India will receive USD 4.48 million (almost Rs. 40 crore) as their winning prize money. In 2022, Australia received USD 1.32 million (almost Rs. 12 crore).

South Africa, who finished as the runners-up, will get USD 2.24 million (almost Rs. 20 crore), while the losing semifinalists (Australia and England) will each receive USD 1.12 million (almost Rs. 10 crore).

How much money did BCCI give as a reward to Team India?

Celebrations erupted across the country as BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia announced a Rs. 51 crore reward for the players and support staff, hailing the victory as a monumental achievement that will take Indian women's cricket to a new level.

Meanwhile, IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal lauded the team's historic feat, drawing parallels with India's iconic 1983 Men's World Cup triumph.

"It's a red-letter day for Indian women's cricket. What the men's team achieved in 1983, the Indian women have recreated today in Mumbai. This historic triumph will give a tremendous boost to women's cricket in the country, and I'm confident our game will now reach new heights," Dhumal told IANS.

(With IANS inputs)