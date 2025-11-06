The Indian women's cricket team will receive the first batch of the soon-to-be-launched Tata Sierra SUV for their extraordinary performance at the ICC Women's World Cup. India lifted their maiden Women's World Cup title last week after beating South Africa by 52 runs in the final in Navi Mumbai. As a mark of appreciation, Tata Motors will gift each member of the team the exclusive first lot of the Tata Sierra. Each member of the team will receive the top-end model of the SUV.

"Legend Meets Legends. Celebrating the Indian Women's Cricket Team and their legendary ICC Women's World Cup performance, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles proudly presents each member of the team with the Tata Sierra - a bold, versatile, and timeless legend," Tata Motors said in a statement.

Celebrating the Indian Women's Cricket Team and their legendary ICC Women's World Cup performance, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles proudly presents each member of the team with the Tata Sierra - a bold, versatile, and timeless legend.@TataCompanies pic.twitter.com/RxT4viRa9p — Tata Motors Cars (@TataMotors_Cars) November 5, 2025

The Indian women's team met with President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday. Captain Harmanpreet presented her a team jersey signed by all the players.

President Murmu congratulated the team on their historic achievement, saying the players had not only created history but also become role models for the younger generation.

"Members of the Indian Women Cricket team, winner of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The President congratulated the team and said that they have created history and have become role models for younger generation.

"She said that this team reflects India. They represent different regions, different social backgrounds, different circumstances but they are one Team - India," the official handle of the President of India wrote on X.

During the interaction, Kaur also presented the World Cup trophy to the President.

The team had earlier met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.

