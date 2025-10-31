Legendary Indian cricket team batter Sunil Gavaskar said that he will perform a duet with Jemimah Rodrigues if the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side win the Women's ODI World Cup 2025 title. India pulled off a record chase to beat Australia by 5 wickets in the semifinal. Chasing a mammoth target of 339, Jemimah slammed an unbeaten 127 and stitched together a stunning partnership with Harmanpreet to guide her team to victory. India will now take on South Africa in the summit clash on Sunday. Gavaskar said that he would love to sing a song with Jemimah if India emerge victorious in the competition.

"If India win the World Cup, she and I—if she's okay with it-will sing a song together. She'll have her guitar, and I'll sing along," Gavaskar said on Sports Today. "We actually did that once at one of the BCCI awards a couple of years back. There was a band playing, and we just decided to join in. She was on the guitar, and I sang with my whatever voice I have. But if India win, I would love to do it again-if she is happy to do that, happy to do that with an old man. I am all for it."

The incident that Gavaskar mentioned was during the BCCI Naman Awards 2024 when Gavaskar and Jemimah shared the stage and even did an improptu musical duet.

Rodrigues dedicated her career-defining knock to faith, family, and resilience after guiding India into the ICC Women's ODI World Cup final with a historic five-wicket win over defending champions Australia at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday.

“Firstly, I want to thank Jesus. I couldn't have carried it alone,” said Rodrigues, who was named Player of the Match for her unbeaten 127. “Last six months have been tough. I was dropped from this World Cup last year, and I have cried every day. I was going through anxiety. I just had to show up every day, and God carried me through.”

Chasing a daunting 339, India stumbled early after losing openers Shafali Verma (10) and Smriti Mandhana (24) cheaply. But Rodrigues, showing maturity and calm beyond her years, joined forces with captain Harmanpreet Kaur to stage one of the greatest chases in World Cup history.

Their 167-run partnership for the third wicket — India's highest in any World Cup knockout match and the highest against Australia in tournament history — turned the match on its head.

(With IANS inputs)