Sri Lanka vs Pakistan ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Live Score Updates
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan ICC Women's World Cup 2025, Live Updates: Sri Lanka will be taking on Pakistan in their last ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match on Friday.
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan ICC Women's World Cup 2025, Live Updates© AFP
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan ICC Women's World Cup 2025, Live Updates: Sri Lanka will be taking on Pakistan in their last ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match on Friday in Colombo. After a big victory over New Zealand, India marched into semi-finals and became the fourth and final team to do so. With India's qualficiation, Sri Lanka's hopes of reaching the semis shattered. In six matches so far, Sri Lanka only won one match while two of their games were washed out due to rain. On the other hand, Pakistan are at the bottom of the table with no wins in six matches. (Live Scorecard)
Match 25, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, 2025, Oct 24, 2025
Match Delayed
PAK-W
SL-W
R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
SLW vs PAKW, Women's WC Live Updates
In the previous contest of the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2025, India's women's cricket team secured a spot in the semi-finals with a thrilling 53-run victory over New Zealand at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Pratika Rawal and Smriti Mandhana smashed centuries, scoring 122 and 109 runs respectively, to help India post a massive total of 340/3 in 49 overs. New Zealand's Brooke Halliday fought hard with 81 runs, but India's bowlers restricted them to 271/8 in 44 overs, sealing the win and joining Australia, England, and South Africa in the semi-finals.
The head coach of Sri Lanka Women, Rumesh Ratnayake, steps up with a calm smile for a quick chat. He says that it feels wonderful to carry the momentum forward with this team. Mentions that the group has been working hard, and he’s hopeful for another strong performance today. Speaking about Chamari Athapaththu, he notes that she’s been batting beautifully and leading from the front, adding that they would have liked her to bat a bit longer in a few games, but overall, he’s impressed with her consistency and intent. Turning to the younger players, Ratnayake speaks with pride - saying they’ve shown great character and resilience, especially in tough situations, adding that there’s now a perfect blend of youth and experience, something that makes it a delightful squad for any coach to guide. As for the perfect ending to their campaign, he firmly states that the goal is to win all the moments, to set a strong message that this team is here to grow, to compete, and to play good, fearless cricket.
UPDATE - 9 am GMT - TOSS IS DELAYED DUE TO RAIN! The ground staff has quickly covered the entire ground to prevent any damage, and the toss is delayed. Given the weather conditions in Colombo, it's not surprising - the city has seen quite a bit of rain disrupting games in this tournament. In fact, four matches have already been rained out at this venue. Fingers crossed, the rain clears up soon and the game can proceed without any further delays!
The match promises to be an exciting encounter, with both teams looking to make a statement and end their World Cup campaign on a positive note. Will the rain allow enough time for a full match, and who will bag the points to finish up in the points table? The stakes might be low, but the pride is still on the line for these two teams. Let's see who comes out on top in this encounter. Stay tuned for toss and team updates.
Pakistan Women, on the other hand, are struggling at the bottom of the table with just two points from six games, both of which came from rain-affected matches. They've yet to win a single game in the tournament. In their last match against South Africa, they fell agonisingly short, losing by a massive 150 runs on the DLS method. With nothing to lose, Pakistan might look to cause an upset and give Sri Lanka a run for their money. The bowling of Pakistan Women has done well, but the batters have let them down big time.
Both teams have already been eliminated from the semi-final race, but they're looking to end their campaign on a high note. Sri Lanka Women are sixth on the points table with four points from six matches, having won one and lost three, with two matches washed out. They recently pulled off a thrilling seven-run win over Bangladesh, courtesy of Chamari Athapaththu's bowling in the final over. Despite being the co-hosts, Sri Lanka's batting has been inconsistent, but they've shown glimpses of brilliance, particularly from Hasini Perera and Nilakshika Silva. The side will need a collective performance to end the tournament on a high note.
Welcome to the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 Match no. 25. The top four teams have already been decided, with Australia, South Africa, England, and India securing their spots in the semi-finals. Now, the battle is on for seeding and bragging rights. The final round of the tournament begins with this contest between Sri Lanka Women and Pakistan Women at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.
... MATCHDAY ...
We’ve reached the final set of league games in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, and while the semi-final picture is almost complete, there’s still plenty to play for as Sri Lanka Women take on Pakistan Women in Match 25. Sri Lanka still have an 'outside chance' of sneaking into the top four if they win big and a few other results go their way, while Pakistan - already out of contention - will want to sign off on a high after a campaign where the rub of the green just didn’t go their way. Sri Lanka’s tournament have been a case of 'what could have been'. Rain played spoilsport in a couple of their fixtures, and in others, they let strong positions slip away. The experienced Chamari Athapaththu has once again been the backbone of their batting, playing a couple of fine knocks at the top, while Harshitha Samarawickrama and Nilakshika Silva have been consistent but could have converted their starts into something more impactful. However, Hasini Perera at the top has been a revelation and played a fantastic knock of 85 against Bangladesh which proved to be a match-winning one. Their bowling attack, led by Inoka Ranaweera and Udeshika Prabodhani , has shown discipline, and Sugandika Kumari’s control in the middle overs has been key. In the last game, the skipper came in clutch, picking up 3 wickets in the last over and successfully defended 8 runs to win a thriller. However, their finishing both with bat and ball has often lacked sharpness, something they’ll want to correct in this final outing. Pakistan, on the other hand, have been one of the unluckiest teams this tournament. Two of their matches were washed out, denying them valuable points, and they also gave defending champions Australia a real scare - a game that could have changed everything had they held their nerve in the final stages. Muneeba Ali and Omaima Sohail have provided solid starts, while skipper Fatima Sana has led from the front with all-round contributions. Diana Baig’s pace and Aliya Riaz's late-order hitting have been bright spots, but their inability to close out games and not being able to build significant partnerships has cost them dearly. With both sides eager to finish their campaigns positively, expect a spirited contest in what has been a rain-hit and unpredictable group stage. For Sri Lanka, it’s about keeping their faint semi-final hopes alive, and for Pakistan, it’s about pride, redemption, and ending on the right note after a frustrating run of near misses.