Sri Lanka unveiled its 15-member squad for the Women's ODI World Cup, which is scheduled to kick off on September 30. The tournament will get underway with the battle between the hosts, India and Sri Lanka, in Guwahati. Veteran all-rounder Chamari Athapaththu will continue to lead the side that boasts a wealth of experience. Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshika de Silva and Anushka Sanjeewani will offer Athapaththu plenty of support with their expertise. Seasoned left-arm seamer Udeshika Prabodhani climbed the ladder and returned after a year-long injury layoff. The 39-year-old donned the Sri Lankan jersey during the Women's T20 World Cup in October last year. She is yet to play a single ODI since the tour of Ireland in August 2024.

She struggled with a persistent hamstring injury, but her return has fortified Sri Lanka's pace battery, which consists of 35-year-old Achini Kulasuriya and 24-year-old Malki Madara.

Imesha Dulani, a 23-year-old batter who was dropped for the home tri-series against India and South Africa, has returned to the fold. Teenagers Rashmika Sewwandi and Manudi Nanayakkara, batter Hansima Karunaratne, and spinner Inoshi Fernando were not considered for the mix.

Dulani replaced 17-year-old Nanayakkara in the squad and is expected to serve the role of the backup batter. In the broader perspective, Sri Lanka has a stable batting unit comprising Perera, Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Piumi Wathsala and Anushka Sanjeewani.

Sri Lanka holds plenty of ball tweakers who will play a fundamental role on the subcontinent's turning tracks. Even after Inoshi's exclusion, Dewmi Vihanga, Inoka Ranaweera, and Sugandika Kumari form a formidable spin attack. All-rounders Athapaththu and Dilhari can roll their arms if the situation demands it.

After commencing their crusade against India, Sri Lanka's next four games will be on their home turf in Colombo. They will then travel to Navi Mumbai to take on Bangladesh, before returning home for their final league game against Pakistan.

Sri Lanka squad: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Vishmi Gunarathne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi De Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani, Imesha Dulani, Dewmi Vihanga, Piumi Wathsala, Inoka Ranaweera, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodani, Malki Madara, Achini Kulasooriya. Travelling Reserve: Inoshi Fernando.

