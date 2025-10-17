Story ProgressBack to home
South Africa vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score Updates, Women's World Cup 2025
SA Women vs SL Women LIVE Scorecard Updates: Sri Lanka must beat an in-form South Africa side to keep their semifinal hopes alive.
South Africa vs Sri Lanka LIVE Cricket Updates, Women's World Cup 2025© AFP
South Africa Women vs Sri Lanka Women LIVE Updates, Women's World Cup 2025: South Africa take on Sri Lanka in a crucial ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match on Friday. Sri Lanka are yet to win a single match so far in the tournament, and need a victory to keep their slim chances of semifinal qualification alive. Led by Chamari Athapaththu, Sri Lanka only have two points so far - both from games abandoned due to rain. On the other hand, Laura Wolvaardt-led South Africa are aiming to win their fourth game in a row. If they win, they will jump up to second spot and further solidify their bid for the semis. (Live Scorecard)
Match 18, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, 2025, Oct 17, 2025
Play In Progress
SA-W
SL-W
8/0 (1.4)
R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
Sri Lanka Women won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 4.80
Batsman
Vishmi Gunarathne
5* (5)
Chamari Athapaththu
2 (5)
Bowler
Marizanne Kapp
6/0 (1)
Masabata Klaas
2/0 (0.4)
1 run.
Across the left-hander, relatively fuller length and wide outside off, shaping away further. Chamari crouches and shoulders her arms after seeing the line.
Pitched up on this occasion, around off, CA comes forward and drives it to mid off.
WIDE! Klass sticks to that line and goes further away, spraying it down the leg side on a fuller length. Chamari tries to tickle it but misses. Called a wide.
Begins with a fuller ball, swinging in with that over-the-wicket angle, around leg, Chamari gets forward and eases it down to mid-on.
Masabata Klaas to operate from the Maligawatta End.
BEATEN AGAIN! On a hard length and outside off, shaping away, Vishmi gets across on her back foot and tries to defend it but gets beaten on the outside edge. Decent first over from Kapp. 6 from it.
Brings it back in, does Kapp, on a length and around middle, dabbed down to mid-wicket off the back foot by Vishmi.
FOUR! PUNISHED! Kapp goes to search the swing and pitches it up, too full and outside off. Vishmi Gunarathne gets a good stride forward, gets to the pitch of the ball and cracks her drive through the extra cover region for the first boundary of the match.
BEATEN! On a hard length, that angles in the air but then moves away after pitching, outside off. Vishmi Gunarathne hangs her bat away from her body and gets beaten on the outside edge.
Both openers are off the mark now! On a good length and closer to the off stump, Chamari prods forward and taps it down towards cover point for a single.
With an upright seam, Kapp starts with a length delivery that angles back in, around leg. Vishmi Gunarathne gets forward and tries to flick it, but gets an inside edge to deep fine for a single. Sri Lanka Women's inning gets underway.
Done with the pre-match rituals and it is now time for the action to begin in Colombo. It is overcast, and the floodlights are switched on as well. The Proteas spread out of the huddle and take their respective fielding positions. Chamari Athapaththu will be accompanied by Vishmi Gunarathne to open for Sri Lanka Women. And as usual, Marizanne Kapp will open the attack with the new ball for South Africa Women. A couple of slips in place. Vishmi to face. Here we go...
The flags of both nations unfurl in the middle as it is now time for the national anthems. Both sets of players are getting lined up, followed by the match officials. It will be Sri Lanka's first, followed by the national anthem of South Africa.
Tharindu Perera, the Assistant Coach of Sri Lanka Women, steps up for a quick chat before the start of play. He says that the plan stays simple - to put runs on the board if they bat first, giving the bowlers a solid total to defend later on. And if they bowl first, the target is to restrict the opposition under 220, setting the tone early in the match. Reflecting on their previous outing, he feels the opening partnership laid a great foundation, allowing the experienced players to build on that momentum. Praises Nilakshi de Silva’s explosive knock, calling it a match-defining innings that powered them to a strong total. Speaking about the team’s mindset, Perera highlights that the group carries a lot of positive energy. Notes that the players have worked hard on reducing dot balls and focusing on strike rotation, which he believes will ease the pressure in the middle overs and keep the scoreboard ticking consistently. Concludes by saying that this Sri Lankan side is well-balanced and dangerous. With power-hitters ready to explode in the final overs, he insists that they are fully prepared to challenge any team that stands in their way.
PITCH REPORT - Pommie Mbangwa is pitchside with his analysis. Says it is 30 degrees Celsius with 78 percent humidity. Shares that pitch number 9 will be used for the game. About the dimensions, he informs that the square boundaries are 60 meters and 61 meters, respectively, whereas it is 70 meters down the ground. Stacy Ann-King joins him and closely observes that it is pretty dry and hard. Details that it will be good for batting if the batters apply themselves. Shares that 38 wickets have been taken by the seamers at this venue and reckons that since South Africa Women are playing their first game in Colombo, their seamers will enjoy bowling here a lot.
The South African skipper, Laura Wolvaardt, steps up and says that they don’t mind chasing, especially with recent success while batting second. With a bit of rain around, she feels that it’s smarter to bat later and adjust to the conditions as the match progresses. Points out that the conditions look quite different at this time of the year, and it’s important for the team to get used to them early. Calling it a nice wicket to bat on, she emphasises that the bowlers need to assess the surface quickly and hit the right areas up front. Reflecting on the tournament so far, Wolvaardt admits that it hasn’t been their best outing as a top order, but she insists that they’re working hard to improve and build momentum moving forward.
The captain of Sri Lanka Women, Chamari Athapaththu, says that they had a good game against New Zealand, where they batted pretty well, but says it is unfortunate that it was abandoned due to rain. Says the weather is not under their control, but stresses on playing a good brand of cricket and sticking to the plans. Highlights that they have done well against South Africa, at home and away, and drawing inspiration from that, Chamari expects her side to do well overall. Informs that they are going with the same Playing XI.
South Africa Women (Playing XI) - Laura Wolvaardt (C), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus (In place of Anneke Bosch), Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Karabo Meso (WK) (In place of Sinalo Jafta), Chloe Tryon, Nadine De Klerk, Nondumiso Shangase (In place of Tumi Sekhukhune), Masabata Klaas, and Nonkululeko Mlaba.
Sri Lanka Women (Unchanged Playing XI) - Chamari Athapaththu (C), Vishmi Gunarathne, Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshika Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (WK), Piumi Wathsala, Sugandika Kumari, Malki Madara, and Inoka Ranaweera.