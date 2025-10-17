South Africa Women vs Sri Lanka Women LIVE Updates, Women's World Cup 2025: South Africa take on Sri Lanka in a crucial ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match on Friday. Sri Lanka are yet to win a single match so far in the tournament, and need a victory to keep their slim chances of semifinal qualification alive. Led by Chamari Athapaththu, Sri Lanka only have two points so far - both from games abandoned due to rain. On the other hand, Laura Wolvaardt-led South Africa are aiming to win their fourth game in a row. If they win, they will jump up to second spot and further solidify their bid for the semis. (Live Scorecard)