New Zealand captain Sophie Devine got emotional after her teammates presented her with special mementos to celebrate her milestone of 300 international matches. Devine played her 300th international game when the White Ferns took on South Africa on Monday at the Holkar Stadium. Though the New Zealanders lost the game against the Proteas women, the team had two milestones to celebrate as Devine and her teammate, Suzie Bates, marked their 300th and 350th international games, respectively. After the match, the ICC shared a video of the team celebrating Devine's landmark, where Lea Tahuhu presented the skipper with ‘wee pounamu', which represents strength, connection, protection and identity.

While giving her the same, the right-arm medium fast bowler said, "Sophie, I just got a wee pounamu to present to you here for your achievement of 300 international games. It symbolises the strength, connection, protection and identity to our country. You encompass all those things and carry so much mana (prestige) and wairua (soul) to wear this with pride around the world.”

Jess Kerr, the seasoned bowler on the side, presented Devine with a customised bat which had her remarkable achievements and milestones doodled on it.

“Soph, this bat, it's not just about the stats or titles that you've achieved while playing for New Zealand, but who you are, the person, the teammate and friend that we all love and admire,” said Kerr while gifting her the bat on behalf of the team.

The 36-year-old captain, who is likely playing her final ODI World Cup, got emotional upon receiving the gifts. During her speech, Devine broke down in tears and had a special mention for Suzie Bates, saying that she wouldn't have completed the journey without her on the side.

“It's crazy, the fact that I've spent more than half my life in this team. Some would say I've grown up; most would say I probably haven't. But to think that I started as a 17-year-old and I'm now a 36-year-old, still with the same sense of humour as a teenage boy, but the cricket's been amazing, but it's the people and it's the experiences, it's the opportunities that this game's given me, so for all of you guys to be here today.

"Its really special for me, and I just want to say to you Suze (Suzie Bates), it's like, yeah...(Devine sobbing and crying) I couldn't imagine being on this journey with anyone else. I know when I finish up playing, I'm so proud of this team and every one of you, so thank you so much, it really does mean a lot to me,” Devine said.

After losing their first two games in the tournament, New Zealand will be hoping to get its campiagn back on the track when they play Bangladesh on Friday at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

