Indian opener Smriti Mandhana continued her sensational run-scoring spree in 2025, smashing a quick-fire century against New Zealand in Match 24 of the Women's ODI World Cup at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday. Mandhana reached her 14th career century off 88 balls, hammering 10 fours and three sixes-putting up another batting masterclass in a match India needed to win to qualify for the semifinals.

Mandhana, who had scored five centuries and an equal number of half-centuries so far this season, became the first batter in Women's ODIs to score 1,000 or more runs in a calendar year.

On Thursday, she started cautiously before exploding into action with an array of shots all around the ground, dispatching the New Zealand bowlers with ease.

Mandhana also raised 212 runs for the first-wicket partnership with Pratika Rawal-the highest opening stand ever for India in Women's ODIs.

This was the fourth 150-plus partnership between Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal in ODIs, the joint-most by any pair, alongside Belinda Clark-Lisa Keightley and Suzie Bates-Amy Satterthwaite. It was also their seventh century stand for the opening wicket, the joint-most for an Indian pair.

Mandhana put on a brilliant display of stroke play-cutting, driving, and pulling with ease as she dominated the bowling. She struck New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine for two boundaries in an over and was particularly severe on Amelia Kerr, hammering her for a four and a six off successive balls in the 29th over. Two of her four sixes came off Amelia Kerr, while Jess Kerr and Eden Carson accounted for the third and fourth.

She was eventually dismissed for 109 off 95 balls (10x4, 4x6), miscuing a slog-sweep to substitute fielder Hannah Rowe at midwicket off Suzie Bates-a tired-looking shot that the fielder grasped on the second attempt.

During her sensational knock, Mandhana survived a scare when she was given out lbw off Amelia Kerr in the 27th over while in the 70s, but the DRS saved her, showing she had edged the ball into her pads.

Mandhana is the leading run-scorer this calendar year, having amassed 1,259 runs in 20 innings across 20 matches in 2025. She is also the leading run-scorer in the tournament (331 runs), with two half-centuries and a hundred.