Cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma, along with ICC Chairman Jay Shah, and several celebrities were present in the stands at the DY Patil Stadium to witness India take on South Africa in a historic final of the Women's World Cup in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. Just as thousands of fans had made a beeline to the stadium to witness the historic occasion of the Indian women's team playing a World Cup final on home soil, cricket stars and celebrities too were in attendance to enjoy the game and support the Indian team.

The stadium was jam-packed with fans who had braved early afternoon rain to remain in and cheer the home team in what is India's third appearance in the summit clash.

Sachin Tendulkar was shown by the broadcasters keenly watching the match while batting legend Sunil Gavaskar, VVS Laxman, and former India batter Brijesh Patel were the other celebrities in attendance at DY Patil Stadium on Sunday.

Rohit Sharma watched the match with his wife Ritika. The broadcasters showed the former India captain engrossed in the game as India batted and posted a competitive score of 298/7 in 50 overs.

Rohit also spent some time chatting with ICC Chairman Jay Shah and Nita Ambani, owner of the Mumbai Indians, who he led to five titles in the Indian Premier League. Sachin Tendulkar, too, was photographed with Nita Ambani.

Rohit has recently returned from Australia after representing the country in the ODI series in which he scored a century in the third and final game as India lost the series 1-2.

Bollywood playback singer Sunidhi Chauhan sang the national anthem before the start of the game and also performed in the mid-innings break, which was lit up by a magnificent display of fireworks and lighting.

The start of the match was delayed by two hours because of rain and a wet outfield. Scheduled to start at 3 pm, it got going after 5 without any deductions in overs.

