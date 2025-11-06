India all-rounder Deepti Sharma expressed her admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Women's World Cup-winning Team India's visit to his residence on Wednesday. Speaking during a candid chat, Deepti admitted that she draws a lot of motivation from listening to PM Modi's speeches. "We were eagerly waiting to meet you and we really enjoyed today. I remember you told me in 2017 that a player is defined by how they pick themselves up and overcome failures. You said, 'Keep working hard,' and that's exactly what we did. Your advice really motivated me," said Deepti Sharma during the interaction at PM Modi's residence on Wednesday.

"I often listen to your speeches. You handle things so calmly, and that helps me a lot," she added.

PM Modi also asked Deepti about her 'Lord Hanuman' tattoo.

"You have a tattoo of Lord Hanuman - how does it help you?" asked PM Modi.

"I have more faith in him than in myself, and that helps me a lot personally in improving my game," replied Deepti.

Deepti scored a run-a-ball 58 with the bat and picked up five wickets for 39 runs to help India beat South Africa by 52 runs in the final on Sunday night. She was also adjudged the Player of the Tournament.

She topped the bowling charts with 22 wickets from nine matches and scored 215 runs, including three fifties - one of them a crucial 58 in the final.