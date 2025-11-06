India all-rounder Deepti Sharma was elated upon meeting the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with her team, after their victory at the recently concluded Women's World Cup. She said that she felt special being addressed as 'DSP' by the PM. Deepti, who won the Player of the Tournament for her wicket-taking spree at the World Cup, also revealed that the PM knew everything about everyone and was aware of her Instagram bio as well as her favourite dish, which is paneer. Deepti Sharma is Deputy Superintendent in Uttar Pradesh Police.

"I'm feeling very happy, and it feels really good because everyone has been waiting for this moment for a long time. The dream of all Indians - and mine too - has come true by winning the World Cup trophy. History has been created, and I think everyone will remember this for a long time - we will too - and right now, we're enjoying this moment," Deepti told IANS.

"The meeting with him went really well, and his words were very motivating for us. It's great to have met him. Today, we also met the President, and it felt great meeting her as well. When the Prime Minister speaks, I feel like I could just keep listening to him; I really enjoy his speeches - they're always wonderful. He motivated us to keep moving forward and said that his blessings are with us. He told us that we are doing very well, which is a matter of great pride for the country, and that he hopes we continue to do great in the future too.

"He took time out of his valuable schedule for us, and we spoke with him for quite some time. He also talked about Lord Hanuman and already knew that I am a great devotee of Hanuman Ji. He knew about my Hanuman tattoo, and I told him that it gives me a lot of motivation. I told him that whenever I feel low, I remember Hanuman Ji and come out of that phase. He even knew that I write 'Jai Shri Ram' on Instagram - that was a big thing for me, that he follows and keeps track of everything. Hearing that made me feel really good. He also knew that paneer is my favourite food, and he mentioned that paneer is one of his favourite dishes too - that was also really nice to hear. Whether I feel high or low, I always keep chanting Hanuman Ji's name - it gives me great motivation every time. Along with my family, He is my biggest strength; He gives me power and energy. Even Modi Ji believes in Hanuman Ji, and that's why he has such positive vibes," she added.

Deepti also noted an interesting moment from her meeting with the PM and said she was elated to be addressed as 'DSP' by the political stalwart.

"It felt wonderful when the first words he said were, 'DSP, you tell us.' I liked the way he addressed me like that."

Deepti also mentioned that the PM urged members of the women's team to support the less privileged sections of society and help talented girls pursue their dreams of playing the sport. She hoped that parents would support girls in their sporting pursuits and motivate them to perform well whenever they compete. The spin-bowling all-rounder believes that India's World Cup victory will lead to a shift in people's mindsets.

"He told us that wherever we go, we should support young girls - especially those from areas where they don't have many opportunities to play - so that India's name can shine in sports. It feels good when anyone supports players from any sport, whether it's an individual or a team game. When we support each other, it creates a positive mindset - it feels like someone is standing behind us, watching and cheering for us. Of course, the whole world is watching, but when Modi Ji says, 'You just keep playing, we are with you,' it feels really good to hear that. I hope everyone watched the World Cup and learned a lot from it.

"I would like as many girls as possible to take up cricket and move forward in sports. I also want their families to support them - not to stop them from playing, but to encourage and motivate them. We too moved forward step by step, and by winning the World Cup final, we changed people's mindsets. Everyone's thinking has evolved - now even in families, parents are saying that they want their daughters to play, especially cricket. I truly believe that many individuals' interest in the sport has grown - I've felt this change over the years. Definitely, there has been a positive shift, especially in the minds of parents," she further added.

Lastly, the 28-year-old praised the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for its significant support of the women's team, particularly through the introduction of the WPL and its emphasis on Test cricket. She stated that the board played a crucial role in the team's historic victory at the World Cup.

"Now, after this World Cup, many changes will come in women's cricket. There have already been numerous improvements, thanks to the BCCI's strong support for women's cricket. The WPL (Women's Premier League) has started, and even Test cricket is being played. The support from BCCI is a great thing for the growth of women's cricket."