Another India versus Pakistan clash on the global stage saw a controversy being triggered. The two teams squared off in the Women's World Cup 2025 clash on Sunday, with the game producing some much-talked-about incidents. An unusual scene unfolded in the middle as Pakistan opener Muneeba Ali was run out in a bizarre fashion. Muneeba had wandered out of her crease, with a throw from Deepti Sharma hitting the stumps. The umpire decided to give the verdict in the Indian team's favour, triggering a huge controversy that also saw the Pakistan captain take up the matter with the officials.

The incident happened on the last ball of the fourth over when Muneeba initially survived an LBW appeal off Kranti Gaud, as India chose not to review despite replays later showing three reds. Muneeba's decision to wander out of the crease, however, cost her dearly.

Pakistan pacer Diana Baig, who attended the post-match press conference, was asked about the incident by a reporter. She decided to downplay it, saying whatever the issue was, it has been settled.

Reporter: Muneeba was run out, and the captain also raised some concerns regarding that incident. Has the management made any decision on this matter? Any comment on Muneeba's run-out?

Baig: Muneeba's run-out issue has already been settled, I believe. I don't want to talk much about it now. Whatever happened and whatever the situation was, I think it has been resolved.

When the incident took place, former Australian cricketer Mel Jones explained the MCC rule on air while suggesting that the batter shouldn't have been given out.

"Law of cricket 30.1.2." 'A batter shall not be considered to be out of her ground in running or diving towards her ground and beyond, and having grounded some part of her bat, the bat beyond the popping crease, there is subsequent loss of contact between the ground and any part of her person or bat, or between the bat and the person,' " she said on air.

"So, she wasn't running, she wasn't diving. And so, because of that fact, there was no running or diving; that is the reason why she's been given out," Jones added.

As for the match, India secured a comfortable victory over Pakistan, beating the team from across the border by 88 runs.