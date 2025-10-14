Story ProgressBack to home
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score Updates Women's ODI World Cup
NZ vs SL Live Score: New Zealand aim for back-to-back wins for the first time in the tournament as they take on Sri Lanka in Colombo.
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Women's World Cup Live Scorecard© AFP
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Women's World Cup: New Zealand aim for back-to-back wins for the first time in the tournament as they take on Sri Lanka in Colombo. The White Ferns' campaign got off to a shaky start after defeats to neighbours Australia and South Africa, respectively. However, the former world champions have managed to breathe life back into their campaign with a much-needed win against Bangladesh. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, are winless after three matches. They sit second to bottom with one point, courtesy a washout against defending champions Australia. (Live Scorecard)
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest Cricket Updates, Check Asia Cup 2025 News, Schedule, Points Table and Results at NDTV Sports. Like Us On Facebook Or Follow Us On Twitter For More Sports Updates. You Can Also Download The NDTV Cricket App For Android Or iOS.
NZ vs SL
As for New Zealand, they began their campaign with two defeats but bounced back with a comprehensive win over Bangladesh. They will look to build on that momentum, though it won’t be easy against Sri Lanka in their home conditions. The White Ferns suffered a series loss in the island nation back in 2023, so much will depend on how they handle the Lankan spin challenge. Experienced campaigners like Sophie Devine, Suzie Bates, Maddy Green, and Amelia Kerr will be key to navigating those conditions.
Sri Lanka, alongside Pakistan, remain the only two teams yet to register a win in this tournament. Chamari Athapaththu’s side are in the middle of a four-match home run, but their only point so far has come from a washout. In their defeats against India and England, they managed to put the opposition under pressure with the ball but lacked the killer instinct and let the game slip away. With no batter yet scoring a fifty in this campaign, Sri Lanka will be banking on Chamari, Harshitha Samarawickrama, and Nilakshika Silva to step up.
Hello and welcome, everyone, to our coverage of match number 15 of the 2025 Women’s World Cup, where Sri Lanka take on New Zealand at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. With this clash, we will enter the second half of the league stage, and the tournament is shaping up beautifully. Australia and England have set the pace as the two unbeaten sides so far, while South Africa, after a crushing defeat in their opener, have bounced back strongly with three wins on the trot.
... MATCH DAY ...
The time to repair the roof is when the sun is shining. For the Sri Lanka Women, the sun is setting fast on their World Cup hopes, making this clash against a resurgent New Zealand Women in Colombo an immediate priority for structural repair. This is a moment of reckoning for the hosts in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025. The tournament is now at its midpoint, and the escalating tension in the race for the top four ensures this is a crucial fixture for two teams languishing in the second half of the points table. For Sri Lanka, the situation is dire. They are one of only two sides yet to lodge a victory, creating a non-negotiable demand to finally secure their initial two points. Their campaign - three games played, two defeats, both sustained in the chase - exposes a fragility under pressure and a clear shortfall in converting good starts. While the middle order has shown sparks of resilience, the cold, hard truth of ODI cricket is that fleeting cameos of 30s and 40s will not suffice. The team is desperately waiting for a player to display the mental toughness to build the substantive, match-winning innings - a century - that has been conspicuously absent. Leading this effort is the veteran spinner, Inoka Ranaweera, who has been the nucleus of their attack by brilliantly delivering seven wickets so far in the tournament. Crucially, the seamers Udeshika Prabodhani and Sugandika Kumari have given her consistent and able support, proving that their combined efforts with the ball are heading in the right direction. However, it boils down to doing the right things again and again, not just with the ball, but crucially in the field, where their efforts have been pretty ordinary. After an extensive flight from northeast India, the New Zealand Women have landed in Colombo for their first fixture at the R. Premadasa Stadium, presenting a unique set of challenges. The combination of travel fatigue, adapting to new conditions, and the limited time available to switch focus and settle in are common difficulties in a long-format tournament. Crucially, the team's spirits had been severely tested by two big, back-to-back defeats. However, their recent 100-run win against Bangladesh has successfully acted as a much-needed lifeline, fueling the lost energy. Despite those difficulties, the fight has been evident from the very beginning. At the forefront is Sophie Devine, who is in absolutely immaculate form with the bat, and currently stands as the leading run-scorer of the tournament. Her numbers are truly outstanding, highlighted by a century and a lowest score of 63 so far. She has received impressive support from Brooke Halliday, both fortifying the middle order nicely. The rest of the batting order, unfortunately, has been inconsistent, tending to blow hot and cold. Of specific concern are the opening partnerships, which have struggled to build a strong foundation, and the fact that veteran Suzie Bates has registered a worrying couple of ducks. The New Zealand Women benefit from having no shortage of bowling options, which is a considerable luxury for the side. Highlighting this depth, the veteran Lea Tahuhu has been a pillar of consistency. She has received strong support from Jess Kerr, while the all-round performance of Amelia Kerr has also been outstanding. For Sri Lanka Women, the challenge is real as they have a very sorry-looking record against the White Ferns, with just two wins in sixteen meetings, and their situation demands that they cannot afford another defeat. Also, this is the fifth game at this venue, where the team batting first has won three out of five completed games while setting the target. With all said, it is shaping up to be a very crucial contest from both teams’ point of view.