New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Women's World Cup: New Zealand aim for back-to-back wins for the first time in the tournament as they take on Sri Lanka in Colombo. The White Ferns' campaign got off to a shaky start after defeats to neighbours Australia and South Africa, respectively. However, the former world champions have managed to breathe life back into their campaign with a much-needed win against Bangladesh. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, are winless after three matches. They sit second to bottom with one point, courtesy a washout against defending champions Australia. (Live Scorecard)