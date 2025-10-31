Jemimah Rodrigues shared an emotional moment with her parents in the stands after guiding India to the Women's ODI World Cup 2025 final with a victory over Australia on Thursday. Chasing a mammoth 339, Rodrigues looked in sublime form and her unbeaten 127 proved to be crucial as India clinched the match by 5 wickets. It was a special batting display from the 25-year-old who dominated the Australia bowlers and stitched a crucial partnership with Harmanpreet Kaur. Jemimah broke down after India registered the historic win and minutes later, she was seen meeting her family in the stands. The cricketer hugged her father and coach Ivan Rodrigues before speaking to her family members.

Jemimah Rodrigues struck a majestic century, the most important of her career, and with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur blasting 89 off 88 deliveries. India aced a stiff chase to dethrone Australia with a five-wicket win and set up a summit clash with South Africa in the ICC Women's ODI World Cup here on Thursday.

In one of the most memorable matches of her career, Rodrigues hammered an unbeaten 127 off 134 balls (14x4) and shared a 167-run partnership with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (89) as India reached 341/5 off 48.3 overs to overcome Australia's 338 all out in the second semifinal at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

India's chase of a mammoth target of 339 got off to a poor start as Shafali Verma lasted only five balls in the middle. Scoring 10 runs with two fours. Verma was drafted into the squad as a last-ditch replacement for the injured Pratika Rawal had an opportunity to make a sensational return to the squad in the all-important clash but could not stay longer at the crease.

Her opening partner and India's batting mainstay, Smriti Mandhana, scored a run-a-ball 24, given out by the TV umpire after Ultra Edge detected a faintest of faint edge behind to keeper Alyssa Healy on DRS review off Kim Garth, who claimed 2-29 in her first spell of five overs.

But the hosts found their saviours in Rodrigues, who came in to bat in the absence of Harleen Deol and made the most of the opportunity, and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur as they raised 167 runs for the second wicket partnership.

(With IANS inputs)