Two consecutive defeats in the ongoing Women's ODI World Cup 2025 have seen India captain Harmanpreet Kaur come under immense pressure. The twin defeats, against South Africa and Australia, have put India's semi-finals qualification chances in jeopardy, with the team now needing to win all of their remaining matches to finish among the top four teams. However, as India chase their best form, many have asked for skipper Harmanpreet to be sacked as the team's captain. Harmanpreet herself has struggled for form this campaign, registering scores of 21, 19, 9, and 22 so far, respectively.

While most of the other Indian batters have produced runs since the beginning of the Women's World Cup, Harmanpreet's struggles have shown no end. Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Richa Ghosh all scored in excess of 30 runs each, but Harmanpreet could only score 22.

Seeing India struggling under Harmanpreet's leadership, fans took to social media to demand her demotion. Here are some of the reactions:

When Harmanpreet Kaur is getting sacked by BCCI who is captaining team India for more than a decade, got unlimited power & equal pay as men cricketers but didn't won shit for India in ICC tournaments??



All she does is shouting at her juniors, shows unnecessory attitude to her… pic.twitter.com/pgisqMQBko — Rajiv (@Rajiv1841) October 12, 2025

Harmanpreet Kaur has been captain of the Indian women's cricket team for 12 years. She's done a great job but isn't it time the selectors chose a new leader for the team? Dhoni, Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar, Gill…the men's team has had quite a few, so what's so special about… pic.twitter.com/IduX1YGWhm — Mohan Sinha (@Mohansinha) October 12, 2025

Get rid of Harmanpreet Kaur as soon as possible.



She alone is responsible for half of the problems, rarely scores never bowls but behave like Ellyse Perry. She doesn't have any plans for Healey, bowling looking clueless.



#INDWvsAUSW #INDvsAUS — THIRD UMPIRE (@thirdumpireX) October 12, 2025

India's head coach Amol Mazumdar, meanwhile, highlgihted concerns over India's dot balls percentage in the ongoing campaign.

"After the previous game, not this one, but the one before against South Africa, we had an elongated discussion about how we are going to approach the batting innings and that was one of the things that was discussed about the dot ball percentage and so far in the last year and a half if we have been playing very aggressive cricket and thought today was a good display," he said in the press conference after the match.

"Yes, the dot ball percentage has come down but we'll have a closer look at it. dont know what the percentage is," Mazumdar further said.