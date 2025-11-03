The Wonder Women of Indian cricket rose the tallest in the toughest of times, beating South Africa in the ODI World Cup 2025 final to be crowned world champions for the first time in the nation's history. Some compare the team's paradigm-shifting performance in Navi Mumbai on Sunday to that of Kapil Dev's 1983 team, while others have labelled it a performance that remains simply incomparable. Cricket has often been seen as a man's game, but Harmanpreet Kaur & Co. proved that they deserve as much respect, if not more.

As the entire country celebrates the historic triumph, here's a look at the profiles 16 players who put India's name at the absolute top of the global spectrum in women's cricket.

Harmanpreet Kaur (Runs: 168, Average: 28.00): The India captain etched her name in history books as the leader who earned the nation its first Women's World Cup title. Born in Moga, Punjab, she is a powerful right-handed batter and part-time off-spinner known for her aggressive style and leadership under pressure. She rose to global fame with her unbeaten 171 against Australia in the 2017 World Cup semi-final, a knock that transformed the perception of Indian women's cricket. With over 3,000 ODI runs and 100+ international wickets across formats, Harmanpreet brings experience, intensity, and tactical acumen to the squad.

Smriti Mandhana (Runs: 434, Average: 54.25, 1 Century, 2 Fifties): One of India's most dependable batters, Smriti Mandhana is known for her elegant strokeplay and calm demeanour at the crease. Hailing from Maharashtra, she has been a fixture in the Indian line-up for nearly a decade. With over 3,500 ODI runs at an average above 43, Mandhana has not only anchored innings but also delivered match-winning centuries in high-pressure games. Her leadership as vice-captain and experience in global leagues like the WPL and The Hundred make her a cornerstone of the team. (Note: She was India's highest run-scorer in the tournament, setting a record for an Indian batter in a single Women's World Cup.)

Shafali Verma (Runs: 289, Average: 48.16, 2 Wickets): The explosive opener from Haryana, who joined the team as an injury replacement player in the semi-finals, burst onto the international scene at just 15 years of age. Her fearless batting and aggressive intent made her a game-changer in the powerplay overs. (Note: Her 87 in the final was a match-winning, composed knock, and she took two crucial wickets in the final.) With a strike rate above 130 in T20Is (and over 1,200 ODI runs at a strike rate nearing 95), Shafali brings unpredictability and flair to India's top order. She's also a handy part-time leg-spinner and has featured in all formats, including Tests and T20s, showcasing her versatility.

Jemimah Rodrigues (Runs: 275, Average: 45.83): The hero of India's semi-final win against Australia, Jemimah is a technically sound middle-order batter from Mumbai, known for her quick footwork and sharp cricketing intelligence. With over 2,000 ODI runs and a consistent average around 37, Jemimah has been a reliable presence in India's batting line-up. Her fielding is among the best in the squad, and she's also made a mark in overseas leagues, including the WBBL and The Hundred, where her adaptability and temperament have shone through.

Harleen Deol (Runs: 104, Average: 26.00): Hailing from Himachal Pradesh, the dynamic batter adds depth to the middle order. She's known for her athleticism on the field; her viral boundary catch against England remains iconic. With over 600 ODI runs and the ability to bowl off-spin, Harleen is a versatile option who can shift gears depending on the match situation. Her calm approach and fielding prowess make her a valuable asset.

Uma Chetry (Did not bat/bowl in the tournament): A promising wicketkeeper-batter from Assam, Uma was playing her maiden Women's World Cup campaign. Though relatively new to the international circuit, she has impressed in domestic tournaments with her sharp glovework and composed batting. Her inclusion reflects India's investment in grooming young talent for the future, and she's expected to grow into a key figure in the squad over the coming years.

Richa Ghosh (Runs: 257, Average: 36.71, Strike Rate: 133.52): The hard-hitting wicketkeeper-batter from West Bengal is known for her finishing abilities and aggressive strokeplay. (Note: Her strike rate was the highest in the tournament among batters with over 50 runs.) With over 1,000 ODI runs and a strike rate close to 90, Richa has played crucial roles in India's lower middle order. Her fearless approach under pressure and quick reflexes behind the stumps have made her a regular in both ODI and T20 formats.

Deepti Sharma (Wickets: 22, Average: 20.41, Runs: 219, Average: 36.50): The Player of the Tournament for India, Deepti hails from Uttar Pradesh. Her sheer presence provides the much-needed balance to the team, thanks to her left-handed batting and right-arm off-spin. (Note: She was the highest wicket-taker of the tournament and took a match-winning 5/39 in the final.) With over 2,000 ODI runs and more than 100 wickets, Deepti is often the go-to player in crunch situations. Her ability to anchor innings, break partnerships, and field with precision makes her one of the most complete players in the squad.

Sneh Rana (Wickets: 7, Average: 37.85): The seasoned off-spinner and reliable lower-order batter hails from Uttar Pradesh. Her comeback story after injury is inspirational, and she's played pivotal roles in Tests and ODIs alike. With over 500 runs and 40+ wickets across formats, Sneh is known for her calm under pressure and ability to turn games with both bat and ball.

Renuka Singh Thakur (Wickets: 9, Average: 34.11): The swing specialist from Himachal Pradesh led India's pace attack in the World Cup. With more than 50 ODI wickets and an economy rate of around 4.5, Renuka consistently delivers early breakthroughs. Her ability to move the ball both ways and maintain discipline makes her a key weapon in India's bowling arsenal.

Radha Yadav (Wickets: 6, Average: 51.50): The left-arm orthodox spinner from Mumbai is known for her economical spells and knack for picking wickets in the middle overs. With over 40 ODI wickets, Radha has been a regular in India's spin-heavy strategies, especially in subcontinental conditions. Her fielding is also a standout feature.

N. Shree Charani (Wickets: 14, Average: 27.64): A left-arm orthodox spinner from Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh, Charani made her ODI debut in April 2025. She grew up playing gully cricket and was encouraged by her uncle to pursue the sport professionally. Known for her brisk arm action and attacking spin, she was a key bowler for India in the World Cup. Her control and maturity under pressure earned praise, and she became the first woman international cricketer from her district.

Arundhati Reddy (Wickets: 3, Average: 43.66): A right-arm medium pacer from Hyderabad who has been part of India's setup since 2018. Known for her energetic run-up and ability to swing the ball, Arundhati has played primarily in the T20 format but was included in the 2025 ODI World Cup squad for her experience and control. With over 30 international wickets across formats, Arundhati adds depth to India's pace attack and is also a reliable fielder in the deep.

Kranti Goud (Runs: 10, Average: 5.00): A left-handed batter and occasional left-arm spinner from Telangana, Kranti made her ODI debut in early 2025. A consistent performer in domestic cricket, she earned her World Cup call-up after a strong showing in the Senior Women's One Day League. Known for her calm temperament and ability to rotate strike, Kranti provides stability in the middle order and offers a part-time spin option when needed.

Pratika Rawal (Runs: 179, Average: 59.66): A right-handed opening batter from Delhi, Pratika was ruled out of the World Cup because of an injury ahead of the semi-final against Australia. She made her ODI debut in December 2024. A former national-level basketball player, she transitioned to cricket full-time in 2020. Known for her composed strokeplay and backfoot strength, she scored 703 runs in her first 14 ODI innings at an average of 54.07 and a strike rate of 87.43, including one century and five fifties.

Amanjot Kaur (Runs: 104, Average: 52.00, Wickets: 3, Average: 47.33): A right-handed batter and medium-pace all-rounder from Punjab, Amanjot made her international debut in early 2023. Known for her calm temperament and clean hitting, she gained attention with a match-winning knock in her T20I debut against South Africa. In ODIs, she offers depth in the lower middle order and contributes with disciplined seam bowling.

The likes of Tejal Hasabnis, Prema Rawat, Priya Mishra, Minnu Mani, and Sayali Satghare were reserves for India.