The ICC Women's World Cup will get a new champion as India face South Africa in the final of the 2025 edition on Sunday. While it is the third final in the tournament's history for the Women in Blue, the Proteas will be playing the summit clash for the first time. The high-octane contest will be taking place at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. India are likely to play the team that featured in the semi-final against Australia. Before the final match begins, have a look at India Women's Predicted Playing XI for the match -

Shafali Verma: She has been roped into the playing XI to replace injured player Pratika Rawal. Shafali didn't have a good show in the semi-final. She will be eager to perform against South Africa in the final.

Smriti Mandhana: The veteran opener is the highest scorer for India with 389 runs to her name in 8 matches. She averages 55.57 in the ongoing edition of the tournament.

Jemimah Rodrigues: The star of India's semi-final vs Australia, Jemimah Rodrigues, will be the cynosure of all eyes in the final. She has registered an unbeaten 76 and 127 during her two knocks in Navi Mumbai in this edition of the tournament.

Harmanpreet Kaur (c): The Indian captain is back to form with two fifties in her last three innings. She scored 70 against England and smashed 89 against Australia.

Deepti Sharma: The all-rounder is the tournament's joint-highest wicket-taker with 17 scalps to her name. Besides this, Deepti has also scored 157 runs, including two fifties.

Richa Ghosh (wk): The wicketkeeper-batter scored a heroic 94 against South Africa, albeit in a losing cause. She has scored 201 runs in seven matches at an average of 40.20. With the gloves behind the stumps too, Richa has done a good job.

Amanjot Kaur: A crucial all-rounder in the Indian team, Amanjot has picked up 6 wickets and also scored 134 runs at an average of 44.66.

Radha Yadav: The left-arm orthodox has played two matches and scalped four wickets. She was expensive in the semi-final vs Australia, returning figures of 1 for 66 in 8 overs.

Kranti Gaud: The pacer has played a crucial role in providing India early breakthroughs in the tournament. She has taken 9 wickets in 7 matches.

Shree Charani: The young spinner has picked 13 wickets in 8 matches at an impressive economy of 4.91.

Renuka Singh Thakur: The fast bowler is not having a good tournament, scalping only three wickets in five matches.