Despite their strong start with a win against Sri Lanka, the India Women's team is expected to be under pressure in their clash with Pakistan, largely due to the surrounding off-field controversies. Former India cricketer Saba Karim believes that Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. would have used simulations to practice 'pressure situations' specifically for this match.

"There will be pressure. That's why India vs Pakistan has become such a big clash, even in the Women's World Cup. Otherwise, it wouldn't matter as much. India has played Pakistan before and generally, done well," Karim stated on JioHotstar. "But because of the so-called controversies that surround such matches, I'm sure the Indian team management and players have prepared simulations to perform under pressure."

Karim advised that the best approach is to "remove all outside distractions and focus on the game ahead." He expressed confidence in the squad: "I'm confident that, with the experience of the Indian players and support staff, the team will put up a strong performance without being affected by any controversies. That said, I do agree that some pressure will exist for the Indian side."