India vs Pakistan, ICC Women's World Cup 6th Match LIVE Updates: Amid heightened political and sporting tensions, the India Women's team is set to clash with Pakistan in their Women's ODI World Cup 2025 fixture this Sunday in Colombo. Following the recent drama surrounding the Asia Cup final, there's an expectation that Harmanpreet Kaur and her team will continue the tough stance by potentially snubbing the traditional handshake or any on-field interaction with their arch-rivals. In terms of tournament performance, India opened their campaign with a strong 59-run win over Sri Lanka. Pakistan, however, began with a setback, suffering a seven-wicket defeat against Bangladesh. This highly anticipated match promises to be as significant for the off-field narrative as it is for the points table. (Live Scorecard)
India vs Pakistan Live Updates, Women's Cricket World Cup 2025:
India vs Pakistan LIVE: Weather Update
No rain at present in Colombo but clouds can be seen in the sky. According to Accuweather, the probability of rain will remain around 20% until 5:00 PM, after which it will start declining. Some showers are expected, but we should have a nearly full 50-over-per-side contest today.
Women's World Cup LIVE: Pakistan's Probable Playing XI Against India
A look at the team Pakistan are likely to pick against India:
Pakistan's Likely Playing XI: Muneeba Ali, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Amin, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz(w), Natalia Pervaiz, Fatima Sana(c), Rameen Shamim, Nashra Sandhu, Diana Baig, Sadia Iqbal
Women's World Cup 2025 LIVE: India's Probable Playing XI
After beating Sri Lanka convincingly, India might not want to make a change in their playing XI against Pakistan.
India's likely playing XI: Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Goud, Renuka Singh Thakur
India vs Pakistan Women's World Cup LIVE: High-Pressure Match Awaits
Despite their strong start with a win against Sri Lanka, the India Women's team is expected to be under pressure in their clash with Pakistan, largely due to the surrounding off-field controversies. Former India cricketer Saba Karim believes that Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. would have used simulations to practice 'pressure situations' specifically for this match.
"There will be pressure. That's why India vs Pakistan has become such a big clash, even in the Women's World Cup. Otherwise, it wouldn't matter as much. India has played Pakistan before and generally, done well," Karim stated on JioHotstar. "But because of the so-called controversies that surround such matches, I'm sure the Indian team management and players have prepared simulations to perform under pressure."
Karim advised that the best approach is to "remove all outside distractions and focus on the game ahead." He expressed confidence in the squad: "I'm confident that, with the experience of the Indian players and support staff, the team will put up a strong performance without being affected by any controversies. That said, I do agree that some pressure will exist for the Indian side."
Women's ODI World Cup LIVE: Pakistan Captain Fatima Sana On India's Overwhelming Record
India hold an 11-0 lead in Women's ODIs against their arch-rivals, Pakistan. Here is what the Pakistan skipper, Fatima, had to say on the overwhelming statistic:
"Firstly, whatever records exist between India and Pakistan, they are meant to be broken. It's not that Pakistan will never win against them," Fatima said at the pre-match press conference on Saturday. "We believe in playing good cricket no matter who the opponent is. So we won't think about past history, we'll focus only on the day we play."
Women's ODI World Cup LIVE: Rain Expected But Not Handshakes As India Take On Pakistan
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Women's ODI World Cup 2025 clash between India and Pakistan. Given the trend set by recent Indo-Pak battles on the cricket field-particularly the Asia Cup 2025-some off-field drama is also anticipated in the women's game. With rain expected to play its role in the match, we anticipate a lot more than just the battle between the bat and the ball today.