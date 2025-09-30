India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Streaming, Women's World Cup 2025: Team India kickstarts their ICC Women's World Cup campaign against Sri Lanka. India are hosting the Women's World Cup for the fourth time, and will play all of their games on home soil except when they face Pakistan. Led by Harmanpreet Kaur, India enter the World Cup ranked third in the ICC team rankings and carry dreams of lifting the trophy for the first time ever. Sri Lanka are expected to be firm underdogs in the match, but under the captaincy of Chamari Athapaththu, they could prove to be a surprise package.

India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Streaming, Women's World Cup LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch Free

When will the India vs Sri Lanka, Women's World Cup match take place?

The India vs Sri Lanka, Women's World Cup match will take place on Tuesday, September 30 (IST).

Where will the India vs Sri Lanka, Women's World Cup match be held?

The India vs Sri Lanka, Women's World Cup match will be held at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati, Assam.

What time will the India vs Sri Lanka, Women's World Cup match start?

The India vs Sri Lanka, Women's World Cup match will start at 3:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs Sri Lanka, Women's World Cup match?

The India vs Sri Lanka, Women's World Cup match will be televised live on the Star Sports network. India's matches are expected to be aired for free on DD Sports.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka, Women's World Cup match?

The India vs Sri Lanka, Women's World Cup match will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website. The Women's World Cup 2025 will also be live streamed for free on ICC.tv in select countries.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)