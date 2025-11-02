The India vs South Africa Women's World Cup final has the makings of a belter, with both teams hitting their peak form ahead of the title decider in Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium. While India defeated 7-time champions Australia in their semi-final, South Africa emerged triumphant against England, another team that was expected to qualify for the final. Harmanpreet Kaur, Smiriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodriguez, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Laura Wolvaardt, etc. are bound to be in the thick of the action, but the weather factor could also play a decisive role in the summit clash.

According to Accuweather, there's a 63% chance of rain in the city on the day of the Women's World Cup 2025 final. The probability of a thunderstorm is about 13%. Intermittent rain is expected to impact the proceedings of the match, with a stop-start game expected at the DY Patil Stadium.

What Happens If The Women's World Cup Final Gets Washed Out?

Though there isn't an overwhelming prediction of rainfall today, the weather can lead to a complete washout too. But, the organisers have put a reserve day in place for such scenarios.

November 03 serves as the reserve day for the Women's World Cup final. Should Sunday yield no play at all, the teams must regroup on Monday to push through and crown a rightful champion.

That said, match officials and the referee are under strict orders to exhaust every option for wrapping things up on the scheduled day, even if it demands a shortened contest.

It has to be noted that each side needs at least 20 overs to produce a decisive result. If the fixture shifts to the reserve day only for rain to ruin that too, the trophy ends up split evenly between India and South Africa. Such a case would not see a single team being crowned the champions.