India vs South Africa LIVE, ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 Final: Shafali Verma and Deepti Sharma have shared three wickets between themselves to put India in control against South Africa. The Proteas are five-down in a 299-run chase against India in the final of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025. Laura Wolvaardt has slammed a half-century for the Proteas. Earlier, Shafali Verma's robust 87 was followed by combative knocks from Deepti Sharma and Richa Ghosh before South Africa rallied to limit India to 298 for 7. Deepti's run-a-ball 58 with three fours and a six and Richa (34 off 24 balls) provided the much-needed late impetus with a 47-run partnership for the sixth wicket after India's innings faltered in the middle overs with Jemimah Rodrigues (24) and captain Harmanpreet Kaur (20) failing to convert their starts. (Live Scorecard)
IND-W vs SA-W Final LIVE: Good fielding there
Annerie Dercksen played the ball square off the wicket, and Jemimah Rodrigues made a brilliant save. She ran to her left from backward point and put in a dive to stop the ball. Her effort turned it into a dot ball. Four came off the over.
SAW 179-5 (34)
IND-W vs SA-W Final LIVE: Tight over from Shree Charani
Shree Charani has followed up Radha Yadav with a really tight over. She conceded only two runs in it. India have been forced to make a change in bowling, putting Radha out of the attack. Renuka Singh Thakur will bowl from that end.
SAW 175-5 (33)
IND-W vs SA-W Final LIVE: SIX! SIX! - Dercksen on fire
This turned out to be an expensive over from Radha Yadav. She ended up conceding 17 runs in it. Radha gave away just four singles in the first five balls, but then bowled a no-ball and things turned from there. It was a waist-high no-ball that was smashed by Annerie Dercksen for a six. On the free hit, Radha bowled in the slot and Dercksen cloberred that away for another biggie.
SAW 173-5 (32)
India vs South Africa Final LIVE: WICKET!
A breakthrough for India! Deepti Sharma has dismissed Sinalo Jafta, and South Africa are now five wickets down. The mounting pressure from dot balls forced Jafta play a lofted shot, which landed straight into the hands of Radha Yadav at mid-wicket.
Sinalo Jafta c Radha Yadav b Deepti Sharma 16(29)
SAW 148-5 (29.3)
India vs South Africa Final LIVE: Asking rate goes over 7
South Africa Women need 153 runs from the remaining 126 balls. The chase is getting increasingly difficult as the ball continues to grip for the Indian spinners, who are making the most of the conditions. Testing times for the Proteas!
SAW 146-4 (29)
India vs South Africa LIVE: Wolvaardt slowing down
The pressure is firmly on South Africa and it can be seen on Laura Wolvaardt's strike rate, which has slowed down considerably since Shafali's two wickets. Deepti, Radha and Shafali are strengthening India's grip on the match in the middle overs.
SAW 141/4 (28)
India vs South Africa LIVE: FOUR!
Sinalo Jafta finally breaks the shackles and picks up her first boundary of the innings. She was on 4 off 17 until that shot. The wicket-keeper batter comes down the track and drives it for 4 through the covers on the final ball of the 26th over against Radha Yadav.
SAW 134/4 (26)
India vs South Africa LIVE: Halfway stage!
25 overs done in the South African innings. The equation has got an awful lot harder for the Proteas in the last 5 overs. The required rate is now at nearly 7. South Africa need 172 runs in the final 25 overs.
SAW 127/4 (25)
India vs South Africa LIVE: Pressure on Wolvaardt
Not the first time this tournament that Laura Wolvaardt will have to carry the weight of South African hopes, but you get the feeling that it majorly depends on her now. She's batting on 65, and if she departs, there could be little to no hope left for the Proteas.
Meanwhile, an excellent over by Radha Yadav. Just 1 run.
SAW 125/4 (24)
India vs South Africa LIVE: OUT! Shafali strikes again!
Incredible! Shafali Verma AGAIN! The part-timer has taken 2 wickets with her first 7 balls tonight. What an inspired spell. The experienced Marizanne Kapp is gone! Ball down the leg-side, Kapp ends up edging it and a sharp catch by Richa Ghosh. South Africa lose their fourth wicket.
Marizanne Kapp c Richa Ghosh b Shafali Verma 4(5)
SAW 123/4 (22.1)
India vs South Africa LIVE: India lose final review
India lose their second and final DRS review of the final. Laura Wolvaardt looked to play a ball from Deepti Sharma that was angling down the leg-side. Wolvaardt missed, Richa caught. A big appeal was turned down, after which Harmanpreet Kaur went ahead with a DRS. UltraEdge shows no nick.
SAW 123/3 (22)
India vs South Africa LIVE: Shafali's impact with bat and ball
This is turning into a World Cup final to remember for Shafali Verma. Don't forget, she was drafted in less than a week ago to replace the injured Pratika Rawal. Today, she's not only slammed 87 with the bat, but now taken a wicket against the run of play with the ball!
Shafali concedes just 5 runs in her first over.
SAW 118/3 (21)
India vs South Africa LIVE: OUT! Masterstroke!
Big wicket! What a move by Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur. She turns to part-timer Shafali Verma, and she delivers a wicket with her second delivery. Sune Luus looks to nudge it straight, but ends up sending it straight back to Shafali. Caught and bowled! The partnership has been broken.
Luus c and b Shafali Verma 25(31) [4s-4]
SAW 114/3 (20.2)
India vs South Africa LIVE: FOUR!
50-run partnership comes up between Wolvaardt and Luus with another firm sweep from the latter. South Africa are ticking along nicely and are almost with the required run-rate. This has been a vital partnership after the loss of two wickets in quick succession. India need to find a breakthrough soon.
SAW 113/2 (20)
India vs South Africa LIVE: Back-to-back boundaries!
Sune Luus joins her captain in the boundary-scoring. After three straight dots, Luus brings out two smart shots against Radha Yadav. The first boundary is a hard slog sweep through mid-wicket, while the second is a clever lap shot that goes fine.
SAW 109/2 (19)
India vs South Africa LIVE: FOUR! 100 up for South Africa!
100 up for the Proteas! Laura Wolvaardt continues the charge, and she picks up a boundary against Shree Charani on the final ball of the 18th over. Slammed through the square-leg region. She is picking up boundaries even against the economical Shree Charani now.
SAW 100/2 (18)
India vs South Africa LIVE: 50 for Laura Wolvaardt!
50 for Laura Wolvaardt. The South African captain brings up her half-century with a boundary. She reaches the milestone in 45 balls. Tossed up by Radha Yadav, and sent to the fence by Wolvaardt. The very next ball, Wolvaardt gets a thick outside edge and the ball runs away for 4 more behind the stumps.
SAW 95/2 (17)
India vs South Africa LIVE: Game nicely poised!
South Africa Women need 221 runs from the remaining 210 balls, with eight wickets in hand. Laura Wolvaardt is nearing her half-century, while the new batter Sune Luus has settled in comfortably. It’s been an evenly poised contest so far.
SAW 78-2 (15)
India vs South Africa LIVE: FOUR!
Amanjot Kaur offered width to Sune Luus, who capitalized by smashing it through the off-side for a boundary. The ball pierced the gap between backward point and deep third. So far, Amanjot has been the weak link in India’s bowling line-up.
SAW 75-2 (14.2)
India vs South Africa LIVE: Wolvaardt scripts world record!
Laura Wolvaardt has set a new world record for the most runs in a single edition of the ICC Women’s World Cup, surpassing Alyssa Healy’s previous mark of 509 runs from 2022. She achieved this milestone when she reached 40 runs in the final.
SAW 68-2 (12.4)
India vs South Africa LIVE: OUT! Shree Charani strikes
Shree Charani strikes just five balls into her spell! It was pitched on the stumps and turned into Anneke Bosch, who missed her flick. The ball struck her on the front foot, and the umpire raised her finger. India are back in the game!
Anneke Bosch lbw b Shree Charani 0(6)
SAW 62-2 (11.5)
India vs South Africa LIVE: SIX!
A courageous shot this is from Laura Wolvaardt. Deepti Sharma gave the ball flight and the South Africa captain jumped out of her crease to smash it over the long-on for a biggie despite a fielder there at the boundary.
SAW 58-1 (10.3)
India vs South Africa LIVE: WICKET!
A much-needed breakthrough for the Indian cricket team! A direct hit from Amanjot Kaur at the non-striker’s end has run out Tazmin Brits. She played the ball to the left of mid-wicket and attempted a quick single, but couldn’t make it to the other end in time.
Tazmin Brits run out (Amanjot Kaur) 23(35)
SAW 51-1 (9.3)
India vs South Africa Final LIVE: 50 up for South Africa!
Spin was introduced into the attack with Deepti Sharma bowling her first over. She conceded seven runs, including a powerful boundary from Tazmin Brits down the ground on the fourth delivery. South Africa have now crossed the 50-run mark.
SAW 51-0 (9)
India vs South Africa Final LIVE: Consecutive FOURS!
Kranti Gaud was taken off the attack, and Amanjot Kaur replaced her from that end. Kaur was hit for two consecutive fours to finish her first over, making it an expensive one with 11 runs conceded. Laura Wolvaardt struck the first boundary through backward square leg, and the second through deep mid-wicket.
SAW 44-0 (8)
India vs South Africa Final LIVE: SIX from Tazmin Brits!
Renuka Singh to bowled a fuller ball to Tazmin Brits on the second ball of the over and the South African opener smashed it down the ground for a six. That went for 67 metres. A total of seven runs came off the over.
SAW 33-0 (7)
India vs South Africa Final LIVE: Eight off the over
South Africa are starting to find runs now, having scored 14 in the last two overs. Star India batter Rohit Sharma is in attendance at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. The crowd erupted in joy as the camera panned towards him.
SAW 26-0 (6)
India vs South Africa LIVE: Eventful over!
A fuller delivery from Renuka Singh Thakur, angling into the leg stump. The ball swung in towards Laura Wolvaardt, who flicked it through square leg for a boundary. Later in the over, Tazmin Brits nearly got trapped as she played a shot straight to the fielder at silly mid-on.
SAW 18-0 (5)
India vs South Africa Women's Final LIVE: Good bowling
Kranti Gaud bowled with discipline and kept it economical, conceding just two runs in the over. The Indian pacer dragged her length slightly, which helped her keep Tazmin Brits in check and deliver four consecutive dot balls.
SAW 12-0(4)
IND-W vs SA-W Final LIVE: India lose a review!
Renuka Singh Thakur bowled an inswinging delivery to Tazmin Brits that struck the batter on the front foot. A loud LBW appeal followed, but the umpire remained unconvinced. India opted for a review in the final seconds, only to lose it as the ball was found to be leaving the leg-stump.
SAW 9-0 (2.3)
India vs South Africa Final LIVE: FOUR!
Kranti Gaud bowled a fuller delivery to Tazmin Brits, who drove it straight down the ground for four - the first boundary for South Africa. Gaud followed it up with a well-directed outswinger that narrowly missed the outside edge of Brits’ bat. Six runs came off the over.
SAW 7-0 (2)
India vs South Africa, Women's World Cup Final LIVE: Good start from Renuka
A hint of inswing for Renuka Singh Thakur in the first over, and she kept both South African openers in check. Just a single came off the over. There’s a light dew on the ground, and India will hope it stays that way for as long as possible.
SAW 1-0 (1)
Women's World Cup Final LIVE Score: Match begins!
Renuka Singh starts with the new ball. She begins with a fuller delivery to Laura Wolvaardt, and the South Africa captain drives it to the fielder at mid-off. Tazmin Brits is at the other end.
India vs South Africa, Women's World Cup Final LIVE: The Renuka Singh test
South Africa chased down a target of 252 in a nail-biter against India in the league phase. But one bowler who did not play in that contest was pacer Renuka Singh Thakur. It will be imperative for Laura Wolvaardt and co. to tackle her new ball threat tonight.
India vs South Africa, Women's World Cup Final LIVE: Big achievement by Richa Ghosh
Richa Ghosh once again provided India with a boost in the late overs, smashing two sixes en route to a 24-ball 34. With those two big hits, Richa's six-tally for the tournament up to 12 - the joint-highest hit by any batter in a single edition of the Women's World Cup.
West Indies' Deandra Dottin in 2013 and SA's Lizelle Lee in 2017 also hit 12 sixes in a single World Cup.
India vs South Africa, Women's World Cup Final LIVE: Proteas to chase 299-run target!
India's total in this final is historic. Only Australia have posted a higher score in a Women's ODI World Cup final, and no team has ever successfully chased this many runs in the summit clash. South Africa will need to rewrite the record books to win.
India vs South Africa Final LIVE: India post 298 for 7!
South Africa managed to keep things tight, and as a result, India have been restricted to under 300. It’s still a respectable total on the board, but considering the strong start, the hosts would have hoped for at least 20 more runs. The Proteas were disciplined with both their bowling and fielding, barring a few dropped catches. Deepti Sharma was run out on the final ball for her individual score of 58.
INDW 298-7 (50)
India vs South Africa Final LIVE: WICKET!
Richa Ghosh is OUT! Brilliant bowling from Ayabonga Khaka. Richa tried to create room, but Khaka smartly followed her with a fuller delivery. The Indian batter flicked it, only to find Dercksen at deep square leg.
Richa Ghosh c Annerie Dercksen b Ayabonga Khaka 34(24)
INDW 292-6 (49)
India vs South Africa Final LIVE: FIFTY for Deeepti Sharma!
A single and Deepti Sharma races to her half-century with it. She gets there in 53 balls. This has been a mature knock from the experienced India all-rounder. This is the third fifty for the player in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. It is worth noting that she is also the joint-highest wicket-taker this edition.
INDW 285-5 (47.5)
Women's World Cup Final LIVE Score: SIX from Richa Ghosh!
This is a stunning inside out shot from Richa Ghosh. Marizanne Kapp bowled it fuller and Richa smashed it through the extra cover for a six.
INDW 283-5 (47.3)
IND vs SA, Women's World Cup Final LIVE Score: Nailed to perfection!
46.3 – That’s a stunning reverse sweep from Richa Ghosh for four! Nonkululeko Mlaba bowled it full, and Richa timed it beautifully, piercing the gap through backward point. She’s finding boundaries with ease now. Superb batting!
IND vs SA, Women's World Cup Final LIVE: FOUR!
A fuller delivery from Nadine de Klerk, and Richa Ghosh carved it away through point for a boundary. A superb shot that adds valuable momentum to India’s innings in the final overs. A single followed, making it six runs from the over.
INDW 268-5 (46)
IND vs SA, Women's World Cup Final LIVE: FOUR!
Four from Richa Ghosh! Ayabonga Khaka bowled a fuller delivery on the leg stump, and the Indian batter expertly found the gap at cow corner for a boundary. Nine runs came off the over. India have 30 balls remaining in the innings.
INDW 262-5 (45)
Women's World Cup Final LIVE Score: OUT! India 5 down
South Africa tighten their grip on the game with this wicket! They’ve dried up India’s runs and now picked up the wicket of Amanjot Kaur. It was a sharp return catch from Nadine de Klerk, with the ball heading to her right - close to where non-striker Deepti Sharma was standing.
INDW 245-5 (43.1)
India vs South Africa Final LIVE: SA lose review
Deepti Sharma failed to connect a sweep shot off Nonkululeko Mlaba's delivery. The South African players appealed for LBW, but the umpire was unconvinced. The visitors went upstairs, only to find that the impact was well outside the off stump. Just two runs came off the over.
INDW 245-4 (43)
India vs South Africa Final LIVE: FOUR!
Seven runs came off this over from Marizanne Kapp. On the fourth ball, Amanjot Kaur smashed a four - a boundary for India after a long gap. It was a short-of-length delivery from Kapp, and Amanjot executed a late cut to find the boundary.
INDW 243-4 (42)
India vs South Africa Final LIVE: Catch dropped!
Seven came off the over. On the fifth ball, Deepti Sharma got a life as the player at long-on dropped a tough chance. Wolvaardt was the fielder there. She ran in from the deep and put in a forward dive, but failed to take the catch.
INDW 236-4 (41)
India vs South Africa Final LIVE: Proteas keep it under control
Six runs have come off the over from Marizanne Kapp. South Africa have managed to keep things under control. India, at one point, looked all set to post a total in excess of 300, but they now need a solid partnership to get there.
INDW 229-4 (40)
IND vs SA, Women's World Cup Final LIVE: OUT!
Harmanpreet Kaur is GONE! Tight bowling from Nonkululeko Mlaba, and she gets the reward. It was a good-length ball on the stumps. Harmanpreet misjudged the length and tried to cut it away, but ended up getting cleaned up.
Harmanpreet Kaur b Mlaba 20(29)
INDW 223-4 (39)
India vs South Africa Final LIVE: FOUR from Deepti!
A much-needed boundary for India! Deepti Sharma swept it through long leg for four. The fine leg fielder was inside the ring, and Deepti placed it perfectly to the right of the fielder for the boundary. Eight runs came off the over.
INDW 211-3 (37)
India vs South Africa Final LIVE: Good review from India
On a fuller ball from Nadine de Klerk, Deepti Sharma swung hard and missed. The ball struck her pad, prompting an LBW appeal from the South African players - and the umpire raised her finger. Deepti consulted Harmanpreet Kaur and decided to review. Replays revealed that the ball was pitched down the leg stump.
INDW 203-3 (36.1)
IND vs SA, Women's World Cup Final LIVE: 200 up for Team India!
A half-tracker from Nadine de Klerk, but she’s lucky that only a single came off it. Deepti Sharma pulled it toward the deep square-leg fielder. With that run, India reach the 200-run mark. They still have 90 balls left in the innings, and the hosts should now aim for a total beyond 320.
INDW 200-3 (35)
India vs South Africa Final LIVE: That was close!
Harmanpreet Kaur tapped Chloe Tryon’s delivery to point and attempted a quick single. Deepti Sharma was nearly run out in the process. The throw from backward point fielder Tumi Sekhukhune wasn’t sharp, and Deepti’s dive saved her.
INDW 186-3 (33.1)
IND-W vs SA-W, Women's World Cup Final Live: SIX from Deepti Sharma!
Marizanne Kapp bowled it in the slot, and Deepti Sharma smashed it away for a SIX! It sailed just over the ropes to give India a valuable maximum. A much-needed boundary, especially with runs having dried up over the past few overs.
INDW 181-3 (32.1)
India vs South Africa Final LIVE: South Africa in control!
Just two runs have come off the last two overs. Ayabonga Khaka gave away just one run and picked up the wicket of Jemimah Rodrigues, while Marizanne Kapp followed it up with another economical over. South Africa are in control of things at the moment. India, on the other hand, need a solid partnership to bounce back.
INDW 173-3 (31)
India vs South Africa Final LIVE: Jemimah departs for 24!
Ayabonga Khaka has struck again! India’s star from the semi-final, Jemimah Rodrigues, has lost her wicket. She drove it uppishly and found the fielder at cover. The umpire checked the catch and gave it the green signal. This is a brilliant comeback from South Africa after India’s solid start.
Rodrigues c Wolvaardt b Ayabonga Khaka 24(37)
INDW 171-3 (29.4)
IND vs SA, Women's World Cup Final Live: Cheeky FOUR!
Harmanpreet Kaur went for a scoop shot and managed to get four runs. The Indian captain didn’t place it exactly where she intended, but the hosts will take it. Kaur moved across for the scoop, but the fuller ball from Marizanne Kapp took the out half of her bat and ran past the left of the wicketkeeper for a boundary.
INDW 171-2 (28.5)
IND vs SA, Women's World Cup Final Live: Shafali is OUT!
Another big-big wicket for South Africa! Shafali Verma is out for 87 off 78 balls. She attempted an inside-out shot over mid-off but couldn’t clear the fielder. Smart bowling from Ayabonga Khaka - she followed Shafali as the batter tried to create room by moving to the leg side.
Shafali Verma c Luus b Ayabonga Khaka 87(78)
INDW 166-2 (27.5)
India vs South Africa Final LIVE: Exquisite shot from Shafali for FOUR!
Wow! That is a shot of the highest class from Shafali Verma. She missed out on a free hit but made up for it with a stunning stroke on the very next ball. Ayabonga Khaka pitched a fuller delivery outside off, and Shafali lofted it over extra cover for four.
INDW 158-1 (26)
India vs South Africa Final LIVE: SIX from Shafali Verma!
The play resumed, and Shafali Verma didn't take long to score a boundary. She jumped out of her crease on the fifth ball of the over and smashed the Sune Luus delivery down the ground for a six. The Indian opener followed it with a single. Eleven runs came off the over.
INDW 151-1 (25)
India vs South Africa Final LIVE: Shafali struggles!
Not a good sight for Team India! Shafali Verma appears to be struggling with her left leg - likely cramps. Play has been halted momentarily as the physio rushes in to attend to her. Let's hope she is good to continue.
INDW 143-1 (24.2)
India vs South Africa Final LIVE: India in control
Despite the loss of Smriti Mandhana’s wicket, India remain in control. Shafali Verma is doing the bulk of the scoring, while Jemimah Rodrigues is supporting well at the other end. The duo has added 30 runs off 32 balls for the second wicket so far.
INDW 134-1 (23)
India vs South Africa Final LIVE: FOUR!
A poor short ball from Chloe Tryon, and Shafali Verma has smashed it away for four. It was bowled on her legs, and she whipped it through square leg for an easy boundary. Powerful wrist work from the young Indian opener.
INDW 127-1 (21.3)
India vs South Africa Final LIVE: CATCH DROPPED!
Anneke Bosch has made a huge blunder here! She’s dropped the catch of the set batter, Shafali Verma. Sune Luus gave it flight, and Shafali attempted a slog-sweep. She connected with the toe-end of the bat, sending the ball high toward Bosch at deep mid-wicket. The fielder got under it but failed to hold on as the ball burst through her hands.
INDW 115-1 (20.1)
India vs South Africa Final LIVE: FIFTY for Shafali Verma!
Shafali Verma has raced to her fifty in just 49 balls! What an innings this has been from the young Indian batter. She was brought into the team as a replacement for the injured Pratika Rawal. Although Shafali didn’t have a great outing in her first game - the semi-final against Australia - she has bounced back brilliantly with a fiery fifty on the biggest stage: the ODI World Cup final.
INDW 106-1 (18)
India vs South Africa Final LIVE: WICKET! Mandhana is GONE!
Smriti Mandhana is OUT! A huge blow for India and a much-needed breakthrough for South Africa. It was a length ball outside off-stump from Chloe Tryon. Mandhana attempted a cut shot off the back foot but got a thick edge that flew into the hands of the wicketkeeper.
Smriti c Sinalo Jafta b Chloe Tryon 45(58)
INDW 104-1 (17.4)
Women's ODI World Cup Final LIVE Updates: FOUR!
That’s an exquisite lofted shot over extra cover from Smriti Mandhana for four! She waited for the right length and timed it beautifully to find the boundary. That brings up the 100 for Team India.
INDW 102-0 (17.2)
Women's World Cup Final LIVE Score: India in control!
This has been a terrific opening-wicket partnership for India. South Africa have managed to put a slight check on the scoring, but the hosts still have all 10 wickets in hand with 34 overs remaining. Shafali Verma is just three runs short of her fifty, while Smriti Mandhana is looking solid on 35.
INDW 92-0 (16)
Women's World Cup Final LIVE Score: SIX! What a shot!
That was a sensational lofted drive from Shafali Verma for a SIX! Nadine de Klerk pitched it up, and Shafali launched it straight down the ground for a 73-metre maximum. Boundaries are flowing again - India are back on track.
INDW 87-0 (14.3)
Women's World Cup Final LIVE Score: FOUR!
After a quiet spell, this turned out to be a good over for India. They scored nine runs in it. Nonkululeko Mlaba gave width to Smriti Mandhana on the fourth ball of the over, and the Indian opener cut it away through the backward point region for four.
INDW 80-0 (14)
IND vs SA, Women's World Cup Final Live: Brilliant fielding!
Nonkululeko Mlaba gave it flight, and Shafali Verma jumped out of her crease to drive it through extra cover. There was a fielder (Dercksen) in the deep who ran across and put in a superb dive to her right to stop the boundary.
INDW 73-0 (13.2)
India vs South Africa, Women's World Cup Final Live: Superb comeback from SA!
Just three runs have come off the last three overs. This has been a superb comeback from South Africa. They have bowled tight, keeping both the Indian openers in check. Either a boundary or a wicket is loading.
INDW 66-0 (12)
India vs South Africa Final Live: End of 10 overs!
India are off to an ideal start here. They haven’t lost a wicket and have scored 64 runs in the first powerplay. Both Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana have looked comfortable in the middle. No signs of rain since the start of the match.
INDW 64-0 (10)
India vs South Africa Final Live: Economical over
South Africa brought experienced player Nadine de Klerk into action, and she bowled an economical over. Smriti Mandhana smashed a four through point, but the bowler did well to concede only a single off the other five balls.
INDW 63-0 (9)
India vs South Africa Final Live: Mandhana breaks Mithali's record!
Smriti Mandhana has broken the record held by Mithali Raj to become the Indian batter with the most runs in a single edition of the Women's World Cup. Mithali held the previous record with 409 runs in the 2017 edition.
INDW 58-0 (8)
India vs South Africa Final Live: FOUR!
Spin was brought into the attack, and Shafali Verma smashed a four off the very first ball. Nonkululeko Mlaba pitched it up outside the off-stump, and Shafali drove it through the covers for a boundary.
INDW 55-0 (7.1)
India vs South Africa Final Live: A commanding start!
India are off to a really good start here in Navi Mumbai after losing the toss. Shafali Verma looked set from the word go, while Smriti Mandhana took her time before unleashing her shots. This is a superb opening-wicket partnership.
INDW 51-0 (7)
India vs South Africa Final Live: 50 up for Team India!
FOUR from Smriti Mandhana! Boundaries continue to flow for India. With this one, the team has crossed the 50-run mark. India has reached the milestone in just 6.3 overs, with a scoring rate close to 8. What a start this has been so far!
INDW 51-0 (6.3)
India vs South Africa Final Live: Consecutive 4s from Mandhana!
Two consecutive fours from Smriti Mandhana this time. The pressure is truly on South Africa now! India are scoring quickly. The hosts were off to a slow start but have shifted gears. Both Mandhana and Shafali are dealing in boundaries.
INDW 40-0 (5.3)