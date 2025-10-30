India vs Australia Semi-Final Free LIVE Streaming, Women's World Cup LIVE Telecast: India face Australia in the second semi-final match of Women's World Cup 2025 on Thursday in Navi Mumbai. India, who lost to Australia in the group stage match in Visakhapatnam, have to fire all their cylinders in the knockout clash to overcome the Aussie challenge in front of a packed crowd at DY Patil Stadium. India included young opening batter Shafali Verma in their squad after Pratika Rawal got ruled out due to an injury in the last league stage match against Bangladesh.

The winner of the semi-final No.2 will be facing South Africa in the summit clash on Sunday. Earlier on Wednesday, the Proteas defeated England in semi-final No.1.

India vs Australia LIVE Streaming, Women's World Cup Semi-Final LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch Free

When will the India vs Australia, Women's World Cup semi-final match take place?

The India vs Australia, Women's World Cup semi-final match will take place on Thursday, October 30 (IST).

Where will the India vs Australia, Women's World Cup semi-final match be held?

The India vs Australia, Women's World Cup semi-final match will be held at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai.

What time will the India vs Australia, Women's World Cup semi-final match start?

The India vs Australia, Women's World Cup semi-final match will start at 3:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 2:30 PM.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs Australia, Women's World Cup semi-final match?

The India vs Australia, Women's World Cup semi-final match will be televised live on the Star Sports network. India's matches will be for free on DD Free Dish.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Australia, Women's World Cup semi-final match?

The India vs Australia, Women's World Cup semi-final match will be live streamed on the Jiostar app and website. The Women's World Cup 2025 will also be live streamed for free on ICC.tv in select countries.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)