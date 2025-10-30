India Women vs Australia Women LIVE Streaming, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Semi-Final: India square-off against Australia in the second semi-final match of ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Thursday in Navi Mumbai. A victory over the seven-time world champions would not only ignite India's campaign but also fuel belief that an elusive ICC crown is within reach. India's campaign has been as taxing as it can be for a World Cup host, especially when the team had its back pressed firmly against the wall following three defeats on the trot, from which they fought back to find a place in the semifinals. (Live Updates)

There is no room for error now as India are left in the ring with each of those opponents who had outmatched them in league meetings.

India vs Australia LIVE Streaming, Women's World Cup Semi-Final LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the India vs Australia, Women's World Cup semi-final match take place?

The India vs Australia, Women's World Cup semi-final match will take place on Thursday, October 30 (IST).

Where will the India vs Australia, Women's World Cup semi-final match be held?

The India vs Australia, Women's World Cup semi-final match will be held at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai.

What time will the India vs Australia, Women's World Cup semi-final match start?

The India vs Australia, Women's World Cup semi-final match will start at 3:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 2:30 PM.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs Australia, Women's World Cup semi-final match?

The India vs Australia, Women's World Cup semi-final match will be televised live on the Star Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Australia, Women's World Cup semi-final match?

The India vs Australia, Women's World Cup semi-final match will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)