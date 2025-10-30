India vs Australia ICC Women World Cup LIVE, 2nd Semi-Final: India will be taking on Australia in the second semi-final match of ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Thursday in Navi Mumbai. Dealing with the blow of opener Pratika Rawal, India have included Shafali Verma in their squad as a replacement. The knockout game against the mighty Australia is a daunting task for Harmanpreet Kaur and Co as they faced a big defat against them in their league stage match in Visakhapatnam. However, both the teams will be aiming to put their best foot forward, in order to reach the final. (Live Scorecard)

Live Updates: India vs Australia Women's World Cup 2025 Semi-Final