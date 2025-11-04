A rising star in Indian women's cricket, Jemimah Rodrigues showed her worth to the entire world with an exemplary knock of 127 not out against Australia in the Women's World Cup semi-final. Thanks to Jemimah's knock, India qualified for the final, while chasing a world-record total. Seeing Jemimah's popularity and stature grow taller, veteran India cricketer Shikha Pandey took a sharp swipe at trolls who have been mocking the 25-year-old over the years, calling her "God's favourite child".

Jemimah has often been subject to hate comments and trolls on social media over her religion. Though she stands tall against all those targeting her now, the journey has certainly not been easy. She became a target of trolls on social media, even after playing a pivotal role in the team's maiden World Cup glory.

India won the World Cup but modrike lost a lot of things! Shameful behaviour on our part against Jemimah Rodrigues! pic.twitter.com/x0V51USsRw — Ranting gola (@therantinggola) November 3, 2025

"Just putting this out for anyone who needs to hear the obvious - Yes, Jemi is God's favourite child and if you are envious..umm..sorry, no one can help you!" said Shikha Pandey on X (formerly Twitter).

Just putting this out for anyone who needs to hear the obvious - Yes, Jemi is God's favourite child and if you are envious..umm..sorry, no one can help you! — Shikha Pandey (@shikhashauny) November 3, 2025

Jemimah couldn't replicate her semi-final heroics against Australia in the final. But, her contributions with the bat and energy on the field played crucial roles in helping India end the decades-long wait for the women's World Cup trophy.

"We entered the match with full awareness that South Africa posed a significant threat and were entirely capable of chasing down a target of 299 runs, particularly given their history of achieving such formidable totals in high-pressure situations.

"Within our dressing room, the focus was on maximising this opportunity, recognising that this specific combination of players might never share the field again in exactly the same configuration. We made a collective pledge to pour our entire hearts and souls into those 50 overs, vowing to leave every last ounce of our effort on the ground in pursuit of victory," said Jemimah on JioStar after the match.