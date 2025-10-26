India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, Women's World Cup 2025: Game Reduced To 43-Overs-A-Side, Start Time Announced
IND vs BAN LIVE Score Updates, Women's World Cup 2025: After a delay of more than an hour, the rain has finally stopped in Navi Mumbai.
India Women vs Bangladesh Women LIVE Updates, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: After a delay of more than an hour, the rain has finally stopped in Navi Mumbai and the ICC Women's World Cup match between India and Bangladesh is scheduled to begin at 5 PM. The covers have been removed and the match has been reduced to 43 overs-per side. Earlier, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and opted to bowl against Bangladesh in their final league game of the Women's World Cup 2025 clash. India have handed an ODI debut to wicket-keeper Uma Chetry, with star wicket-keeper batter Richa Ghosh missing out due to a finger injury. India are aiming to utilise this dead-rubber encounter to gear up for their daunting semifinal clash against Australia. (Live Scorecard)
UPDATE - 4.25 pm IST (10.55 am GMT) - Great news! It has stopped raining, and the covers are being peeled off. The skies have brightened considerably. An inspection by the match officials is in progress. Let’s hope it stays dry long enough for the ground staff to complete the mop-up work.
UPDATE - 4.04 pm IST (10.34 am GMT) - The rain is still prevalent, and we have started losing overs. The forecast does not look promising, with more rain expected. All we can do is hope the situation improves. Stay tuned for more news!
UPDATE - 3.47 pm IST (10.17 am GMT) - The intensity has reduced, but it is still raining. At this World Cup, we have about an hour before overs start getting lost, and with roughly 47 minutes already gone, if and when play starts, it will almost certainly be a shortened game.
UPDATE - 3.29 pm IST (9.59 am GMT) - Not great scenes at the moment as the rain continues to pelt down. Unlike Colombo, the entire ground isn't under cover. Apart from the big centre cover, the area square of the wicket within the inner circle and down the ground at one end are protected. Given the intensity of the rain, if and when it stops, it will still take a fair bit of time for the ground staff to complete the mop-up work. While we wait for the situation to improve here, you can switch tabs and follow the action in Vizag where England are coasting against New Zealand in a chase of 169.
UPDATE - 3.12 pm IST (9.42 am GMT) - Oh, no! The rain has returned. The ground staff rush in with the covers. It is coming down quite heavily now, and it has gotten quite dark as well. THE START OF PLAY HAS BEEN DELAYED DUE TO RAIN. Looks like the rain might be around for a while. Stick around for further updates.
Bangladesh's skipper, Nigar Sultana Joty says that they are happy with batting first because bowlers have been doing well, and as a batting unit, they will look to give the bowlers a good total to defend. Shares that it was difficult to get over that previous defeat against Sri Lanka, but they want to play their A-game here in this game. Believes that 230 could be a good total on this track and ideally, they want to go past the mark.
Harmanpreet Kaur, the skipper of India says that the overcast conditions is the major reason why they opted to bowl first. Informs that Uma Chetry makes her debut and Richa Ghosh has been rested. Further says that Kranti Gaud and Sneh Rana have also been rested. Ends up saying that after the three consecutive losses, they had the belief to defeat the Kiwis and now they want to keep the momentum going for the semi final.
Bangladesh Women (Playing XI) - Sumaiya Akter (In for Fargana Hoque), Rubya Haider, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana Joty (C/WK), Sobhana Mostary, Mst Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Nishita Akter Nishi, Marufa Akter.
India Women (Playing XI) - Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Uma Chetry (WK) (On debut) (In for Richa Ghosh), Amanjot Kaur (In for Kranti Gaud), Radha Yadav (In for Sneh Rana), Sree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur.
TOSS - India have won the toss and they will BOWL first.
PITCH REPORT - Before the rain came down, Mithali Raj was pitchside. Informs that this is a fresh wicket and there are a few green patches to hold the wicket together. Expects it to be a high-scoring game. Reckons that there won't be much help on offer for the bowlers, and it is important that they keep stumps in play.
UPDATE - 2.54 pm IST (9.24 am GMT) - Good news! The rain has subsided. The square cover has been peeled away, and the hessian on the playing surface is about to be removed. Let’s hope the weather stays clear and we can get underway soon. And there you go. We have official word coming in that the toss will take place at 3.05 pm IST (9.35 am GMT) with the first ball to be bowled at 3.25 pm IST (9.55 am GMT). No overs have been lost.
UPDATE - 2.43 pm IST (9.13 am GMT) - Oopsie! The rain is back, and so are the covers. Harmanpreet Kaur had walked out with the Indian support staff, but with the rain returning, they are heading back. The square has been covered swiftly, and the ground staff are calling for more covers to protect the areas square of the wicket on both sides.
UPDATE - 2.33 pm IST (9.03 am GMT) - Going by the visuals, the rain has stopped, and the fourth umpire, who had the umbrella up, has now put it down. The ground staff are starting to remove the covers. It does not look like it will take long for the toss to take place once all the covers are off.
UPDATE - 2.28 pm IST (8.58 am GMT) - Uh, oh! It is raining and the ground has been covered. As a result, the TOSS HAS BEEN DELAYED. It looks like only a light drizzle for now, but it’s enough to hold up proceedings.
DEBUT ALERT - Uma Chetry receives her maiden ODI cap from Smriti Mandhana. Richa Ghosh took a blow on the fingertips of her left hand during the game against New Zealand, after which Uma took over the gloves as a substitute. This could well be a precautionary rest for Ghosh with the semifinals coming up.
Down in Vizag, in the first game of the day, England have rolled New Zealand over for just 168 in what is Sophie Devine's ODI farewell. It looked promising for the White Ferns at 89/1 after they opted to bat first, but the departure of Amelia Kerr triggered a collapse as they lost 9 for 79 to be bowled out in 38.2 overs. There is, however, a cause for concern for England as their premier left-arm spinner, Sophie Ecclestone, injured her left shoulder in the field and could bowl only four deliveries before walking off. England’s chase is already underway. While we await the flip of the coin and the start of play here in Navi Mumbai, you can switch tabs and follow the action from Vizag.
It is overcast at the moment, but more importantly, dry, as the players undergo warm-up drills. There is a forecast for rain later in the day, but let's hope it stays away and we get a full game in. So grab your snacks, get comfortable, and get ready for the clash between Asian neighbours. Stay tuned for the toss and team updates!
For Bangladesh, the tournament has been a learning curve and one of near misses. They’ve shown glimpses of fight and potential, but consistency has eluded them. Captained by Nigar Sultana Joty, their batters, such as Sobhana Mostary and Sharmin Akhter, have shown promise, while it has been a collective effort on the bowling front. Yet, they have a solitary win, and they will enter today’s match knowing that they have one last chance to make a statement.
India’s journey so far has been a roller-coaster. After strong wins in the early phase, they hit turbulence with three defeats in a row before bouncing back with a commanding win over New Zealand Women to seal their place in the semis. Smriti Mandhana has been in red-hot form at the top of the order with Pratika Rawal, and Richa Ghosh has added crucial contributions in the lower order. Their bowling unit has bowled well in patches, and consistency is crucial with the knockout stage looming.