India Women vs Bangladesh Women LIVE Updates, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: After a delay of more than an hour, the rain has finally stopped in Navi Mumbai and the ICC Women's World Cup match between India and Bangladesh is scheduled to begin at 5 PM. The covers have been removed and the match has been reduced to 43 overs-per side. Earlier, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and opted to bowl against Bangladesh in their final league game of the Women's World Cup 2025 clash. India have handed an ODI debut to wicket-keeper Uma Chetry, with star wicket-keeper batter Richa Ghosh missing out due to a finger injury. India are aiming to utilise this dead-rubber encounter to gear up for their daunting semifinal clash against Australia. (Live Scorecard)