India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur rued a stunning lower-order collapse as world champions Australia chased down a record 331 to seal a three-wicket win in the Women's World Cup on Sunday. At 294 for 4 with more than seven overs remaining, India looked set to cross 350, but lost their last six wickets for just 36 runs in seven overs. Annabel Sutherland ran through the Indian lower order, claiming her maiden five-wicket haul (5/40 in 9.5 overs). "The way we started, we could have added more 30-40 runs. We missed runs in the last six overs and that cost us," said Harmanpreet in the post-match presentation.

"It was a good batting wicket, but not batting well in the last six overs cost us." Earlier, openers Smriti Mandhana (80) and Pratika Rawal (75) put together 155 for the first wicket, setting the tone for India.

"Openers have been outstanding, because of them we have been scoring 300 runs.

"The last five overs cost us. Last three games we were not able to bat in the middle overs. Our lower order took responsibility," Harmanpreet said.

"Today the first 40 overs were good. It is important how we come back, these things happen," she added.

India's five-bowlers ploy to strengthen their batting once again backfired as they failed to make any dent with the Aussies dominating.

Will discuss five-bowlers strategy'

Harmanpreet said they would "sit and discuss" on the strategy as they endured two back-to-back defeats, first against South Africa here on Thursday when they had failed to defend 251.

"We'll sit and discuss. This combination has given us success. Two bad games are not going to make a difference," said Harmanpreet, who was forced to do the sixth bowler's job to make up for the lack of a bowler.

Only Shree Charani (3/41) shone bright with the ball as rest proved expensive.

"She has been outstanding. Today also she bowled well to their batters. Even when Healy was batting, she was not giving anything easily. We have a lot of hope from her to give breakthroughs," Harmanpreet said.

Chasing 331, the highest successful target in women's ODI history, Australia's Alyssa Healy led from the front with a masterful 142 off 107 balls (21x4s, 3x6s).

Ellyse Perry, who had retired hurt earlier with cramps, returned to steer her side home with an unbeaten 47 off 52 balls (5x4s, 1x6), as Australia won with an over to spare.

"To chase down 330 in 50-overs game is new territory for us. Hopefully don't have to do it again," said Healy after getting player-of-the-match award.

She also ccredited their bowling unit to pull things back.

"Full credit to our bowlers for pulling it back; we could have been chasing 360-plus." Healy also hailed Charani for her bowling effort.

"Charani bowled really well tonight. We haven't identified threats, we limited the damage and tried and attacked the others." On Perry's cramps, she said: "I mean, the cramp worm's going around our group at the moment, but we've got a couple of days off here in Vizag, so hopefully we can rest, recover and enjoy the town." Australia next face Bangladesh at the same venue on Thursday, while India travel to Indore to face England on Sunday.

