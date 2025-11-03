The Indian women's cricket team scripted history as the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side won their first ODI World Cup title on Sunday. Shafali Verma and Deepti Sharma produced stunning all-round performances as India beat South Africa by 52 runs to leave the home crowd in a frenzy. It was fitting that it was Harmanpreet who took the final catch of the match to dismiss Nadine de Klerk and clinch the historic victory. Following the win, the cameras picked up Harmanpreet bowing down and touching the feet of India head coach Amol Muzumdar.

It was a show of appreciation for the celebrated Ranji Trophy player who never played for the national side despite his stellar numbers in domestic cricket. However, he rallied the team brilliantly even after they lost three back-to-back matches in the Women's World Cup league stage.

Muzumdar was a proud man as India lifted their maiden Women's World Cup title, defeating South Africa in a thrilling final. Beaming with pride, Muzumdar said the victory will have a lasting impact on Indian cricket for generations to come.

This is getting too emotional



India deserve this kind of head coach, When player like Harman openly bows down to you.



Amol Muzumdar#harmanpreet #INDWvsSAW pic.twitter.com/wMiGPTSz4T — Divya Thamizh Bharathi (@Divya_DTB) November 2, 2025

"Absolutely proud. I don't know, it has not yet sunk in. Unbelievable achievement and they deserve every credit and everything that will follow from here. They have worked terribly hard. They have done every Indian proud," said Muzumdar after the win.

Although Muzumdar could not wear Indian colours himself, he led from the dugout as the head coach of his nation.

India, who had faced ups and downs in the tournament, turned those lessons into their biggest strength when it mattered the most. Muzumdar lauded the team's resilience through tough phases.

"We did not look at those losses as losses, we looked at them as matches we couldn't get over the line. We dominated majority of those games, and just thought there were some hiccups. We stayed alive in the tournament and here we are, as world champions. I know for a fact that they have worked extremely hard for this, and it is a watershed moment for Indian cricket," he added.

(With ANI inputs)