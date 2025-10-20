India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was seen having an intense conversation with head coach Amol Muzumdar during the Women's World Cup 2025 match against England in Indore on Sunday. Kaur slammed a brilliant half-century but it was not enough as India slumped to yet another loss in the competition. The India captain stitched together a 125-run partnership with Smriti Mandhana before she was dismissed for 70 by Nat Sciver-Brunt in the 31st over of India's run chase. The dismissal left Muzumdar disappointed as he was seen having a conversation with Harmanpreet about her shot selection. In visuals shown by the broadcasters, Muzumdar was seen showing Harmanpreet how she could have played the shot with repeated hand gestures inside the dressing room.

"He's serious out there," former India captain Anjum Chopra said on commentary.

Harmanpreet Kaur described her team's narrow four-run defeat to England as "heartbreaking", admitting that despite dominating large parts of the contest, they once again failed to cross the finish line in Women's World Cup group encounter here on Sunday.

With Smriti Mandhana going strong on 88 and India needing just 56 runs off 54 balls and seven wickets in hand, they appeared on course for victory. But England fought back brilliantly to clinch their fourth successive win and confirm a semifinal berth alongside Australia and South Africa.

"Smriti's wicket was the turning point for us. It's a heartbreaking moment," Harmanpreet said at the post-match presentation.

It was all under control while Mandhana and Harmanpreet were in the middle, but neither could anchor the chase.

Earlier Heather Knight's 109 anchored England's total of 288/8 before India finished agonisingly short at 284/6.

Left-arm spinner Linsey Smith triggered the collapse, removing the elegant left-hander against the run of play.

Deepti Sharma's composed fifty had kept India's hopes alive after Mandhana's departure, but Sophie Ecclestone's dismissal of the all-rounder in the closing overs sealed the contest.

(With PTI inputs)