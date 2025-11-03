It was a night the Indian women's cricket team will never forget. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side became the first from the country to win a world title. Uma Chetry, a member of the champion squad, hails from Golaghat, Assam, and her journey to the top is nothing short of inspirational. Coming from a humble background, Uma did not let financial struggles stop her from pursuing a big dream. She went on to play at the national level, then in the Women's Premier League, and eventually in international cricket.

Her remarkable journey from a remote village in Golaghat to the pinnacle of women's cricket glory is shining bright today. As the nation sang praises, Uma's father, brother, and the rest of her family were overjoyed.

"We are extremely happy for her and the team's success, even though she didn't get game time this time. What matters is that the team won-the women's team lifted the World Cup. It was difficult for her; she had to cycle 10 km daily for practice. During her school days, she was picked for women's cricket, progressing from district level to state and then to the national team. There was a lot of struggle involved," Bijoy Chetry told NDTV.

"We are all super happy. The joy would have been even greater had Uma played at least one game. She has great potential, and now, as a regular part of the national women's team, she is going to reach new heights," added Raja Rehman, Uma's first cricket coach.

After India won the Women's ODI World Cup trophy for the first time, right-handed batter Jemimah Rodrigues said the 52-run win in the final over South Africa was built on a shared promise by the team to give everything on the field in defense of their 298/7.

In a rain-delayed final at a packed DY Patil Stadium on Sunday, India posted a formidable 298/7, thanks to Shafali Verma's 87 and Deepti Sharma's brisk 58. In reply, South Africa were bowled out for 246 despite a valiant 101 from captain Laura Wolvaardt. Deepti's five-wicket haul sparked celebrations across the country.

With IANS inputs

"We entered the match fully aware that South Africa posed a significant threat and were entirely capable of chasing down 299 runs, especially given their history of achieving such formidable totals in high-pressure situations.

"Inside our dressing room, the focus was on making the most of this opportunity, knowing that this specific combination of players might never share the field again in exactly the same way. We made a collective pledge to pour our hearts and souls into those 50 overs, vowing to leave every last ounce of effort on the ground in pursuit of victory," said Jemimah on JioStar.